Devils score three third-period goals in 4-2 win over Blackhawks

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks rookie Connor Bedard departed after he was leveled in the first period of a 4-2 loss to Simon Nemec and the New Jersey Devils on Friday night.

Bedard was hit by Devils defenseman Brendan Smith after the 18-year-old center carried the puck into Chicago’s offensive zone. Bedard then skated to the bench holding his face as Nick Foligno, Brett Seney and several teammates ignited a skirmish behind the Devils net.

After the All-Star departed, there was a series of skirmishes before New Jersey rallied for its fifth win in six games.

Nemec and Alexander Holtz each had a goal and an assist as the Devils improved to 13-5-1 in their last 19 games. Michael McLeod snapped a tie in the third period, and Tyler Toffoli added an empty-netter for his 16th goal of the season.

New Jersey goaltender Vitek Vanecek made 23 saves.

Injury-riddled Chicago lost its fifth consecutive game. The last-place Blackhawks also dropped their 14th straight road game.

Jason Dickinson and Boris Katchouk scored for Chicago, and Arvid Soderblom made 28 saves.