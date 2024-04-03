Devils play the Metropolitan Division-leading Rangers

New Jersey Devils (36-35-4, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Rangers (50-21-4, first in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Rangers -190, Devils +159; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Metropolitan Division-leading New York Rangers host the New Jersey Devils.

New York is 50-21-4 overall with a 16-6-0 record in Metropolitan Division games. The Rangers have gone 22-11-0 in games they score at least one power-play goal.

New Jersey has an 11-10-2 record in Metropolitan Division games and a 36-35-4 record overall. The Devils have a 9-13-3 record in games their opponents commit fewer penalties.

Wednesday's game is the fourth time these teams meet this season. The Rangers won 3-1 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Artemi Panarin has 44 goals and 62 assists for the Rangers. Alexis Lafreniere has scored seven goals with six assists over the past 10 games.

Timo Meier has scored 25 goals with 22 assists for the Devils. Jack Hughes has five goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 7-3-0, averaging 4.3 goals, 6.8 assists, three penalties and six penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

Devils: 5-5-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Rangers: Jacob Trouba: out (lower-body), Blake Wheeler: out for season (lower-body), Filip Chytil: out for season (upper-body), Erik Gustafsson: day to day (upper body).

Devils: Dougie Hamilton: out (pectoral), Nolan Foote: day to day (undisclosed), Nathan Bastian: out (upper body), Kurtis MacDermid: day to day (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.