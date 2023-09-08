Devils Lake walleye numbers remain near record, survey shows

Sep. 8—DEVILS LAKE — Walleye populations in Devils Lake remain near record levels, and perch and white bass are also doing well, results from the North Dakota Game and Fish Department's annual summer survey show.

On the downside, northern pike numbers continue to falter.

According to Todd Caspers, northeast district fisheries biologist for the North Dakota Game and Fish Department in Devils Lake, this year's survey produced an average catch of 32.4 walleyes per net. That's down only slightly from 2022 but significantly higher than the long-term average of 22 walleyes per net, Caspers said.

Last year's record walleye catch was 35.3 walleyes per net, Caspers said.

"That's a real strong catch for overall numbers," Caspers said of this year's total. "The overall numbers dropped just a little bit, but they're still way up there."

Looking at the breakdown by size, this year's survey tallied 11.6 walleyes per net in the 10- to 15-inch range, Caspers said, up from the average of 9.9. The abundance of 15- to 20-inch walleyes, at 12.4 fish per net, was double the long-term average of 6.2 and up slightly from 12.3 walleyes per net in 2022.

The survey sampled 1.9 walleyes per net in the 20- to 25-inch range, he said, up from the average of 1.3. The number of 25- to 30-inch walleyes, at 0.5 per net, was above the long-term average of 0.3.

"Pretty much everything is a little above average or well above average," he said.

The high walleye abundance, Caspers said, results from consecutive strong year-classes since 2015. A year-class refers to fish recruited to the population from a particular year's hatch.

Before the recent bump, three consecutive years of poor recruitment from 2013 through 2015 resulted in a slump in walleye numbers, Caspers says.

"It's kind of unusual to see three of them all in a row like that," Caspers said of the weak year-classes. "We've had good recruitment lately, and all those fish have gotten to be decent size.

"Now, we've got fish that have grown into that (15- to 20-inch) size class so instead of a slump, we're in a bump."

The Game and Fish Department did increase stocking in response to the three weaker walleye year-classes, Caspers said, but in recent years has limited stocking to the eastern part of the lake, where natural production isn't as good.

In 2016 and 2017, for example, Game and Fish stocked 1.7 million and 1.4 million walleyes, respectively, compared with 297,700 this year, department stocking reports show.

"We haven't stocked lakewide here for a few years," he said.

The survey also yielded strong numbers of walleyes less than 10 inches, which Caspers refers to as "substock." This year's survey produced six walleyes per net in the substock category, up from the average of about 4.4.

"Things are looking pretty good" for walleyes, Caspers said. "We shouldn't have any of those slumps anytime soon. Everything is a little bit above average. It should be good times coming for walleyes. It's good times right now, and it shouldn't really (change) anytime soon."

If there's a downer to this year's survey, it's northern pike numbers. The survey produced 1.4 per net, down from an average of about 3, Caspers said.

The number of 14- to 21-inch pike was 0.1, down from the average of 0.2.

"We don't see a lot of those," he said. "They're a bit small for the nets."

The number of 21- to 28-inch pike, which usually make up the "lion's share" of the catch, was 0.7, Caspers said, compared with the average of 1.9. There were about 0.5 pike in the 28- to 34-inch range in the nets this year, he said, down slightly from the average of 0.8.

Pike in the 34- to 44-inch range were about average, at 0.1 per net.

"We probably don't sample those real well," Caspers said "They're too big."

Game and Fish doesn't stock pike in Devils Lake, so the decline likely results from a series of weak hatches, Caspers speculates.

"We're just at the mercy of whatever natural reproduction is, and we probably haven't had any strong year-classes lately," he said. "They would probably do better if we had some water level bumps here and there."

The lake came up 3 1/2 feet in the spring of 2022, and Caspers said he was hoping that would result in a strong pike hatch, "but I don't know if it happened."

While he's heard concerns from some anglers that darkhouse spearing may affect the abundance of big pike in the system, Caspers said no one has expressed concerns about overall numbers.

"They're definitely down from what they had been at times," he said. "There's not a lot we can really do about it. We don't really have the hatchery capacity to produce the kind of northern fingerling numbers to stock the entire lake."

Game and Fish hasn't stocked Devils Lake since "way back in the '90s," Caspers said. Walleye stocking has taken priority in recent years, driven by the abundance of

small lakes that have proven extremely productive at raising catchable-size walleyes in just a couple of years.

"That pretty much takes up a lot of hatchery capacity," he said. "There are some waters that are stocked with pike, but not real big numbers. It would take a lot to stock Devils Lake."

Game and Fish stocked approximately 8.2 million walleye fingerlings and 300,000 pike across the state this year, department statistics show.

Perch numbers in Devils Lake, at 10 fish per net, were slightly below the average of 11.5, Caspers said. The abundance of 5- to 8-inch perch, at about 3 per net, was down from the average of 5.3; 8- to 10-inch perch, at 3.3, were up slightly from the average of 3.2; and 10- to 12-inch perch, at 2.1, were just below the average of 2.4.

The abundance of "jumbo perch," the 12- to 15-inch fish most sought-after by perch anglers, was 1.5 per net, more than twice the average of 0.7, Caspers said.

"Anglers really like those, and the numbers are looking pretty good," he said.

White bass — the last species sampled in the survey — continue to do well at an average of 9.7 per net, compared with the average of 5.7, Caspers said. In the 6- to 9-inch range, the survey produced 0.1, down from the average of 0.6. The number of 9- to 12-inch white bass, at 1.6 per net, was up slightly from the average of 1.5; and the number of 12- to 15-inch white bass, at 5.8, exceeds the average of 2.7, he says.

In the 15- to 18-inch range — the biggest white bass — the survey produced 2.2 per net, far above the average of 0.7, Caspers said. Those largest fish, he said, are "holdovers" from a boomer white bass hatch in 2015.

"That was probably the best (white bass) year-class we ever had, I would imagine," Caspers said. "Their numbers are starting to dwindle a little bit, but they're still around. They'll just age out over time now, probably."

As part of the survey, which dates back to 1992, Game and Fish crews set 39 nets at sites from Pelican Lake in the west to East Devils Lake in the east, leaving them in the water overnight. This year's survey started Wednesday, July 5, and wrapped up Tuesday, July 18, Caspers said.

* Game and Fish conducted a creel survey this summer on Devils Lake and Stump Lake to gather information on fishing pressure, harvest, angler demographics and more. The survey began May 15 and wound down at the end of August, Caspers said. Results won't be available for a while yet, but anecdotally, fishing on Devils Lake has been good this summer. "(Anglers) had good luck with walleyes, as they should," he said. "They're out there. It's been a real good summer, from what I've heard."

* Randy Hiltner, longtime fisheries biologist for the North Dakota Game and Fish Department in Devils Lake, retired in July after 36 years with the agency. Hiltner, who joined Game and Fish in 1987, was northeast district fisheries supervisor in Devils Lake at the time of his retirement.

* Devils Lake fisheries crews are now conducting their annual fall assessments to monitor reproduction on lakes in the district. Beginning after Labor Day, Devils Lake and other larger district lakes are first, Caspers said, followed by smaller lakes, most of which are only surveyed every other year.