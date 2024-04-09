Devils' Jack Hughes to undergo shoulder surgery, miss remainder of 2023-24 season

Devils center Jack Hughes will be shut down for the remainder of the 2023-24 season to undergo shoulder surgery.

The Devils released the following statement regarding Hughes' status and the plan for their young star.

"In recent conversations with Jack, his family and representatives, the Devils’ athlete care staff, and Devils’ Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jonathan L. Glashow, it was determined that Jack should be held out of game action for the rest of this season and proceed with shoulder surgery," the statement read.

Hughes will undergo shoulder surgery on April 10.

The team does expect the 22-year-old to make a full recovery and be available for Devils training camp.

In 62 games this season, Hughes has 74 points (27 goals, 47 assists).

This comes off a career season for Hughes, who played 78 games and scored 99 points (43 goals/56 assists), all career highs.

New Jersey and Hughes decided on surgery with the Devils (37-36-5) currently on the outside looking in at the playoffs. The Devils have 79 points and are five points out of the third and final Wild Card spot with four games remaining.