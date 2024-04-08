Devils goalie Kahkonen leaves game against Predators in first period with undisclosed injury

New Jersey Devils goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen (31) kneels on the ice after conceding a goal to Nashville Predators left wing Anthony Beauvillier during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Newark, N.J., Sunday, April 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Peter K. Afriyie)

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey goalie Kaapo Kahkonen left the Devils' game against Nashville on Sunday in the first period with an undisclosed injury.

Kahkonen left the ice with he trainer's help after the Predators' Roman Josi scored on a slap shot that tied the score 1-1 at 8:39 of the opening period. He had four saves.

Jake Allen came on to take Kahkonen's place.

Kahkonen, acquired from San Jose on March 8 in a goalie swap that sent Vitek Vanecek to the Sharks, is 1-3 with a 2.92 goals-against average in five starts with New Jersey.

New Jersey center Curtis Lazar also missed the game with an upper body injury, and Devils interim coach Travis Green said he could miss the remainder of the season. Lazar sustained the injury in the second period of New Jersey's 4-3 win at Ottawa on Saturday.

