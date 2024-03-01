Devils add defenseman Kurtis MacDermid in trade from Avalanche

The Devils have acquired forward/defenseman Kurtis MacDermid in a trade with the Colorado Avalanche, general manager Tom Fitzgerald announced.

New Jersey will send Colorado a seventh-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft and forward Zakhar Bardakov to complete the deal.

MacDermid, 29, has played 29 games for the Avs this season, with two goals and 23 penalty minutes. He has averaged 5:05 time on the ice in his third season with Colorado. The seven-year NHL veteran has appeared in 249 games with 30 points (11 goals, 19 assists) and a plus-minus of minus-25 and an average time on ice of 9:46.

The six-foot-five defenseman has spent time at both forward and defense and played the first four seasons of his career with the Los Angeles Kings, who he joined as an undrafted free agent out of Quebec.

The move comes ahead of the NHL trade deadline on Friday, March 8.

New Jersey assigned forward Brian Halonen to Utica of the AHL to add MacDermid to the roster.

Bardakov was the seventh-round pick (203rd overall) by the Devils in the in the 2021 draft. The 23-year-old still plays in his native Russia for the KHL's SKA St. Petersburg. Where he had 12 points (six goals, six assists) in 51 games during the 2023-24 campaign.