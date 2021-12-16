Devils acquire goalie Jon Gillies from Blues

Jon Gillies close up with Blues

The Devils acquired goalie Jon Gillies from the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday for future considerations.

Gillies has appeared in 13 games throughout four NHL seasons with the Blues and Calgary Flames.

Twelve of those came with Calgary.

His lone game with the Blues came on Saturday in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Anaheim Ducks where he allowed a goal on a penalty shot from Troy Terry. He made 36 saves despite the loss.

Gillies had signed a two-way contract with St. Louis four days before.

The Devils placed goalie Jonathan Bernier on Injured Reserve on Dec. 5, and had to call up Akira Schmid. Mackenzie Blackwood allowed five goals to the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday and has a 3.07 GAA and .904 save percentage this year.