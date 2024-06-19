Devils acquire goalie Jacob Markstrom in huge trade with Flames

The Devils have made a huge trade, acquiring goalie Jacob Markstrom from the Calgary Flames.

In exchange for Markstrom, the Devils are sending defenseman Kevin Bahl and a first-round pick (top 10 protected) in the 2025 NHL Draft to Calgary.

Markstrom, 34, is a two-time All-Star who has finished in the top five in Vezina Trophy voting two of the last five seasons.

He had a 2.78 GAA and .905 save percentage in 48 games for the Flames this season.

His best season came in 2021-22, when he had a 2.22 GAA and finished second for the Vezina Trophy -- losing out to Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin.

Markstrom is under contract through the 2025-26 season, earning $6 million annually.

However, the Flames will be retaining 31.25 percent of his remaining contract, meaning the cap hit for the Devils will be $4.125 million per season.