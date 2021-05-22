Devers, Santana go deep, Red Sox beat Phillies 11-3

  • Boston Red Sox's Rafael Devers watches after hitting a two-run home run off Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Connor Brogdon during the seventh inning of an interleague baseball game, Friday, May 21, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    1/5

    Red Sox Phillies Baseball

    Boston Red Sox's Rafael Devers watches after hitting a two-run home run off Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Connor Brogdon during the seventh inning of an interleague baseball game, Friday, May 21, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
  • Boston Red Sox's J.D. Martinez, right, runs home to score past Philadelphia Phillies catcher Andrew Knapp on a two-run single by Xander Bogaerts during the fifth inning of an interleague baseball game, Friday, May 21, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    2/5

    Red Sox Phillies Baseball

    Boston Red Sox's J.D. Martinez, right, runs home to score past Philadelphia Phillies catcher Andrew Knapp on a two-run single by Xander Bogaerts during the fifth inning of an interleague baseball game, Friday, May 21, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
  • Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola wipes his face after giving up a two-run single to Boston Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts during the fifth inning of an interleague baseball game, Friday, May 21, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    3/5

    Red Sox Phillies Baseball

    Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola wipes his face after giving up a two-run single to Boston Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts during the fifth inning of an interleague baseball game, Friday, May 21, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Boston Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez, bottom, steals second base as Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Jean Segura, left, tries to handle the throw during the seventh inning of an interleague baseball game, Friday, May 21, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    4/5

    Red Sox Phillies Baseball

    Boston Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez, bottom, steals second base as Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Jean Segura, left, tries to handle the throw during the seventh inning of an interleague baseball game, Friday, May 21, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
  • Boston Red Sox's Rafael Devers, center, and Enrique Hernandez, left, celebrate past Philadelphia Phillies catcher Andrew Knapp after Devers' two-run home run during the seventh inning of an interleague baseball game, Friday, May 21, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    5/5

    Red Sox Phillies Baseball

    Boston Red Sox's Rafael Devers, center, and Enrique Hernandez, left, celebrate past Philadelphia Phillies catcher Andrew Knapp after Devers' two-run home run during the seventh inning of an interleague baseball game, Friday, May 21, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Boston Red Sox's Rafael Devers watches after hitting a two-run home run off Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Connor Brogdon during the seventh inning of an interleague baseball game, Friday, May 21, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Boston Red Sox's J.D. Martinez, right, runs home to score past Philadelphia Phillies catcher Andrew Knapp on a two-run single by Xander Bogaerts during the fifth inning of an interleague baseball game, Friday, May 21, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola wipes his face after giving up a two-run single to Boston Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts during the fifth inning of an interleague baseball game, Friday, May 21, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Boston Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez, bottom, steals second base as Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Jean Segura, left, tries to handle the throw during the seventh inning of an interleague baseball game, Friday, May 21, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Boston Red Sox's Rafael Devers, center, and Enrique Hernandez, left, celebrate past Philadelphia Phillies catcher Andrew Knapp after Devers' two-run home run during the seventh inning of an interleague baseball game, Friday, May 21, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ROB MAADDI
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — When the Boston Red Sox made contact, they did some damage.

Rafael Devers and Danny Santana hit homers to back Martin Perez, and the Red Sox beat the Philadelphia Phillies 11-3 Friday night.

Perez (2-2) allowed three runs and five hits, striking out seven in six innings.

The AL East-leading Red Sox have won three in a row. The Phillies lost for the sixth time in eight games to fall one game under .500.

Boston batters struck out 17 times against four pitchers, but still scored 11 runs.

“I didn’t notice the strikeouts because we kept putting up good at-bats," Red Sox manager Alex Cora said. "We’ve been striking out a lot, but we’re scoring runs. The quality of the at-bats are different. We can live with the strikeouts as long we’re scoring.”

Phillies starter Aaron Nola (3-4) gave up five runs — four earned — and seven hits, striking out nine in five innings.

Nola fanned the first two batters in the fifth before running into trouble. Santana blasted a 1-2 pitch out to right to give Boston a 3-2 lead. After Alex Verdugo singled and J.D. Martinez walked, Xander Bogaerts lined a single to left. Third baseman Alec Bohm cut off left fielder Andrew McCutchen’s throw to the plate, even though it appeared there would be a play at home. Bohm’s throw to second base sailed into the outfield, allowing Martinez to score for a 5-2 lead.

Phillies manager Joe Girardi said he thought Bohm should've let the ball go through on the throw to the plate and plans to address it.

Bohm had two of Philadelphia's three errors.

“It’s really frustrating because I believe we’re better than we’re playing,” Girardi said of the team's shoddy defense.

Hunter Renfroe’s RBI single off Connor Brogdon in the sixth expanded Boston’s lead to 6-2.

Devers hit a two-run shot off Brogdon in the seventh for his 12th homer of the season.

Philadelphia’s Jean Segura crushed a two-run homer out to left-center, tying it at 2-2 in the third.

Boston jumped ahead 2-0 in the first on a RBI groundout by Bogaerts and RBI double by Devers.

Nola pitched at least seven innings and allowed two runs or fewer on four hits or fewer in his first three starts against the Red Sox before this one.

“I thought his stuff was pretty good. I thought it was better than it’s been,” Girardi said.

Perez has thrown at least five innings in five straight starts.

“We’ve been playing good and if every start I go out there and throw more than five innings, we can rest the bullpen,” Perez said.

BOSOX DEBUT

In his first game with the Red Sox and first since having right elbow surgery last September, Santana batted leadoff and played first base. Cora said he plans to use Santana at first, second and center field.

“He had quality at-bats, he controls the strike zone,” Cora said. “That’s what he brings. He can hit the ball out of the ballpark. We’re excited to have him with us.”

ROSTER MOVES

Red Sox: Santana was called up from Triple-A Worcester before the game. RHP Austin Brice was designated for assignment. Brice had a 6.94 ERA in 12 games.

Phillies: C J.T. Realmuto (left wrist bone bruise) was placed on the 10-day injury list, retroactive to May 18. OF Matt Joyce was activated from the injury list.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox: Verdugo left the game in the sixth because of left hamstring tightness. ... INF Christian Arroyo (left wrist contusion) is starting a rehab assignment this weekend.

Phillies: Realmuto could return when he’s eligible in seven days. .... RHP Vince Velasquez had three strikeouts in 1 1/3 innings in relief after being scratched from Thursday night's start because of a finger issue. He's expected to make his next start.

UP NEXT

RHP Nathan Eovaldi (4-2, 4.50 ERA) takes the mound for the Red Sox and RHP Spencer Howard (0-0, 8.31) will make his first start of the season for the Phillies on Saturday night. Howard will be limited to 60 pitches.

____

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Recommended Stories

  • Danny Santana crushes go-ahead home run in Red Sox debut

    Danny Santana made a nice first impression in his Red Sox debut Friday night.

  • Bruins vs. Capitals Game 4 highlights: B's push Capitals to brink with 4-1 win

    The Bruins are one win away from advancing to the second round of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs after beating the Capitals 3-1 in Game 4 of their first-round series Friday night at TD Garden.

  • 2021 NHL Playoffs: Tuukka Rask sets iconic Bruins record in Game 4 win

    Boston Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask set an impressive team record by helping his team win Game 4 of its first-round Stanley Cup Playoff series against the Washington Capitals on Friday night at TD Garden.

  • Phillies vs. Marlins: Bad defense from Alec Bohm, no offense vs. Sandy Alcantara

    The Phillies had more problems on defense and racked up 15 strikeouts at the plate to increase their National League lead to 449. By Jim Salisbury

  • Nolan Ryan, MLB’s Strikeout King, Is Sick of All the Strikeouts

    While Yankees starter Corey Kluber held the Texas Rangers hitless on Wednesday in the second no-hitter in 24 hours and sixth of the season, Hall of Fame pitcher Nolan Ryan was likely not tuned into the broadcast on the YES Network. And it wasn’t because Kluber’s no-no came against the team Ryan played for in […] The post Nolan Ryan, MLB’s Strikeout King, Is Sick of All the Strikeouts appeared first on InsideHook.

  • Cris Cyborg talks TKO over Leslie Smith, Cat Zingano callout, future in MMA | Bellator 259 interview

    Cris Cyborg spoke to MMA Junkie and other media after her Bellator 259 TKO win over Leslie Smith in Uncasville, Conn.

  • ‘What else has to happen?’: Democrat’s speech chastising GOP for blocking Capitol riot commission goes viral

    Ohio congressman attracts almost 3.9m views for ripping into opposition over 6 January investigation

  • USPGA Championship 2021: third round tee times - when do Phil Mickelson and Rory McIlroy start?

    USPGA Championship 2021 full leaderboard Phil Mickelson takes a share of the lead into the third round of the USPGA Championship today (Saturday) as he looks to become the oldest major winner in history at Kiawah Island. A week after needing a special exemption into next month's US Open, the 50 year-old rolled back the years with a second round of 69 to set a halfway target only matched by former Open champion Louis Oosthuizen. On a high-quality leaderboard, two-time winner Brooks Koepka is ominously poised just a shot off the lead, with Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama another stroke adrift alongside Branden Grace and Christiaan Bezuidenhout. World No 1 Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele all missed the halfway cut by a single shot, but Rory McIlroy survived on three over par after a second round of 72. Who will hold their nerve to triumph this week? Tee-times for Saturday's third round can be found below (all times BST; all players USA unless stated). 1240 Denny McCarthy 1250 Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Chan Kim 1300 Alex Noren (Swe), Harris English 1310 Tom Hoge, Henrik Stenson (Swe) 1320 Harold Varner III, Garrick Higgo (Rsa) 1330 Talor Gooch, Brendan Steele 1340 Webb Simpson, Ben Cook (CP) 1350 Patrick Reed, Billy Horschel 1400 Sam Horsfield (Eng), Jason Day (Aus) 1410 Robert Streb, Wyndham Clark 1420 Brian Gay, Aaron Wise 1430 Danny Willett (Eng), Jason Scrivener (Aus) 1440 Byeong Hun An (Kor), Robert MacIntyre (Sco) 1450 Dean Burmester (Rsa), Matt Jones (Aus) 1500 Jordan Spieth, Lucas Herbert (Aus) 1520 Russell Henley, Daniel Berger 1530 Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Adam Hadwin (Can) 1540 Jimmy Walker, Stewart Cink 1550 Joel Dahmen, Rickie Fowler 1600 Steve Stricker, Cameron Davis (Aus) 1610 Carlos Ortiz (Mex), Justin Rose (Eng) 1620 Rasmus Hojgaard (Den), Jon Rahm (Esp) 1630 Matt Wallace (Eng), Brad Marek (CP) 1640 Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Scottie Scheffler 1650 Tony Finau, Patrick Cantlay 1700 Collin Morikawa, Abraham Ancer (Mex) 1710 Lee Westwood (Eng), Tom Lewis (Eng) 1720 Will Zalatoris, Bubba Watson 1730 Daniel van Tonder (Rsa), Cameron Smith (Aus) 1740 Keegan Bradley, Viktor Hovland (Nor) 1750 Ian Poulter (Eng), Shane Lowry (Irl) 1800 Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Padraig Harrington (Irl) 1810 Bryson DeChambeau, Charley Hoffman 1820 Martin Laird (Sco), Jason Kokrak 1830 Joaquin Niemann (Chl), Harry Higgs 1850 Paul Casey (Eng), Richy Werenski 1900 Kevin Streelman, Sungjae Im (Kor) 1910 Corey Conners (Can), Gary Woodland 1920 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn) 1930 Brooks Koepka, Branden Grace (Rsa) 1940 Phil Mickelson, Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa)

  • Stephen Curry's 39 points not enough as Grizzlies eliminate Warriors in NBA play-in tournament

    The NBA's play-in tournament went out with a bang.

  • Dana White on Jon Jones’ future with UFC: It wouldn’t be a bad thing to go out on top

    Dana White doesn't think it would be the worst idea if Jon Jones called it a career.

  • Manny Pacquiao to face Errol Spence Jr. on Aug. 21 in Las Vegas

    Pacquiao's first fight in two years is going to be a big one.

  • Avalanche's Nazem Kadri suspended 8 games by NHL

    Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri was suspended eight games by the NHL's Department of Player Safety regarding an illegal check to the head of St. Louis Blues defenseman Justin Faulk. Kadri had a hearing with league officials Friday and was scratched from Game 3 of the best-of-seven, first-round playoff series. The Avalanche entered the contest with a 2-0 series lead.

  • Bellator 259 results: Cris Cyborg TKOs Leslie Smith with 9 seconds left to retain title

    Cris Cyborg retained her title with a dominant showing against Leslie Smith at Bellator 259.

  • Jaguars forget to blur out draft board, showing a WR with same grade as Trevor Lawrence

    We've seen a few of the prospect grades on the Jaguars' draft board, including players they didn't draft.

  • Cameron Tringale's meltdown highlights PGA Championship's brutal finishing stretch

    Cameron Tringale melted down in the second round of the PGA Championship.

  • Cycling-Nizzolo claims maiden stage win at Giro d'Italia as Bernal retains lead

    TURIN, Italy (Reuters) -European champion Giacomo Nizzolo won his maiden Giro d'Italia stage on Friday when the Qhubeka Assos rider clinched victory with a fine sprint to the finish on stage 13, a 198-kilometre ride from Ravenna to Verona. Italian Nizzolo, who topped the points classification in 2015 and 2016 without a single stage win, beat Edoardo Affini (Jumbo-Visma) and Slovakia's Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) who came second and third, respectively. Affini seemed the likely winner in the final 300 metres but Nizzolo did well to chase him in his slipstream before slingshotting past his compatriot for victory.

  • Tennis-Williams unlikely to equal slam record at Roland Garros, says coach

    Serena Williams is unlikely to win a record equalling 24th Grand slam title on the claycourts of Roland Garros, although her chance will come, the American's long-time coach Patrick Mouratoglou told Reuters on Friday. The French Open, which starts on May 30, has been the least rewarding of the four majors for Williams, who won the last of her 23 Grand Slam singles titles at the Australian Open in 2017. The 39-year-old American has since reached four Grand Slam finals, but has failed to match Margaret Court's long-standing record.

  • Jaguars said that the NFL made them wait 7 minutes before selecting Trevor Lawrence at the draft

    Fans weren't happy that the Jaguars took so long to select Trevor Lawrence at the draft. Now, it seems, they can blame the league.

  • Sources: Tyson Fury-Deontay Wilder III set for July 24 in Las Vegas

    Their third fight will most likely be at T-Mobile Arena, though the MGM Grand and Allegiant Stadium are still in the running.

  • What do some NFL execs think of Aaron Rodgers’ trade value? It's more debatable than you might expect

    Six high-level front office executives spoke with Yahoo Sports about Rodgers' market, and three main points emerged.