Devers and Sale star for Red Sox, Marlins score 22 runs

Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale recorded his 14th 10-plus strikeout performance this season in a 4-0 MLB win against the Seattle Mariners.
The American League (AL) Cy Young candidate tossed seven shutout innings with just three hits allowed and 11 strikeouts on Wednesday to improve to 13-4 with a 2.37 ERA this season.
Sale's 14 10-plus strikeouts outings are good for third-most in Red Sox history, trailing only Pedro Martinez's 19 in 1999 and 15 in 2000.
At the plate, Boston were lifted by rookie third baseman Rafael Devers, who made his MLB debut on Tuesday.
Devers, who went two-for-four, hit his first career home run in the third inning. The long shot travelled 427 feet.
The win, which snapped a four-game losing streak, helped the Red Sox maintain a narrow one-game lead over the New York Yankees in the AL East.
Meanwhile, the Miami Marlins set a franchise record for runs in their 22-10 series-clinching rout of the Texas Rangers.
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Baltimore Orioles 1-5 Tampa Bay Rays
Boston Red Sox 4-0 Seattle Mariners
Pittsburgh Pirates 1-2 San Francisco Giants
Milwaukee Brewers 5-8 Washington Nationals
Los Angeles Angels 4-10 Cleveland Indians
Miami Marlins 22-10 Texas Rangers
Colorado Rockies 5-10 St Louis Cardinals
New York Mets 3-6 San Diego Padres
Cincinnati Reds 5-9 New York Yankees
Atlanta Braves 3-10 Arizona Diamondbacks
Houston Astros 0-9 Philadelphia Phillies
Oakland Athletics 2-3 Toronto Blue Jays
Kansas City Royals 16-2 Detroit Tigers
Chicago Cubs 8-3 Chicago White Sox
Minnesota Twins 5-6 Los Angeles Dodgers
LONGORIA CRUSHES ORIOLES, MARTINEZ HOMERS TWICE
Rays third baseman Evan Longoria went three-for-four with two runs scored, a home run and two RBIs against the Orioles. Starting pitcher Alex Cobb allowed just one run in seven innings, while striking out six batters, to improve to 9-6 with a 3.46 ERA this season.
The Diamondbacks' newly-acquired outfielder J.D. Martinez continued to sizzle in the desert by launching two home runs with four RBIs against the Braves. The former Tigers slugger now has three home runs in his last three games.
Almost every Royals hitter enjoyed a special night in a win over the Tigers, but first baseman Eric Hosmer really punished Detroit pitching. Hosmer went five for six with five runs scored, a home run (16), six RBIs (54) to raise his average to .319 for the season. Hosmer's home run was a grand slam, his first in 78 career plate appearances with the bases loaded.
MARLINS BLITZ DARVISH
Amid loud trade rumblings, Rangers ace Yu Darvish was torched for 10 earned runs against the Marlins. Darvish gave up nine hits while striking out five batters to fall to 6-9 with a 4.01 ERA this season.
Reds starting pitcher Homer Bailey allowed seven runs (five earned) off 10 hits in a loss to the Yankees. Bailey fell to 2-5 with an ugly 8.37 ERA on the season after the rough outing.
SANTANA GOES DEEP!
Brewers outfielder Domingo Santana launched one into orbit. The home run was Santana's 17th of the season.
RAYS AT YANKEES
Strikeout extraordinaire Chris Archer (7-6, 3.77 ERA) will take the mound for Tampa Bay on Thursday to face off against CC Sabathia (9-3, 3.44 ERA), who is quietly having a solid season. The AL East is wide open, but this four-game series could separate the contenders from the pretenders.
