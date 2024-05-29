Devers leads Red Sox against the Orioles after 4-hit game

Boston Red Sox (28-27, third in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (34-19, second in the AL East)

Baltimore; Wednesday, 6:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Kutter Crawford (2-3, 2.89 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 61 strikeouts); Orioles: Corbin Burnes (4-2, 2.60 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 66 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox play the Baltimore Orioles after Rafael Devers had four hits on Tuesday in an 8-3 win over the Orioles.

Baltimore is 34-19 overall and 18-11 at home. Orioles hitters have a collective .435 slugging percentage to rank second in MLB.

Boston has gone 17-12 on the road and 28-27 overall. The Red Sox are 20-13 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Wednesday's game is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Orioles are up 4-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gunnar Henderson leads Baltimore with 17 home runs while slugging .576. Ryan O'Hearn is 10-for-40 with two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Wilyer Abreu has 13 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 22 RBI for the Red Sox. Devers is 11-for-36 with a double, a triple and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 6-4, .240 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Red Sox: 6-4, .246 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Dean Kremer: 15-Day IL (tricep), John Means: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Wells: 15-Day IL (elbow), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Red Sox: Tyler O'Neill: day-to-day (knee), Masataka Yoshida: 10-Day IL (thumb), Triston Casas: 60-Day IL (rib), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (oblique), Isaiah Campbell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Bryan Mata: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Murphy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Giolito: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.