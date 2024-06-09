Devers' big hit in ninth lifts Captains to 5-3 win at Beloit

Jun. 8—Jose Devers' two-run single with the bases loaded in the top of the ninth inning lifted the Captains past host Beloit, 5-3, on June 8.

Guy Lipscomb had a two-run double for the Captains. He has seven doubles and 19 RBI this season. Jake Fox hit a solo home run, his third of the season, for Lake County's other run.

The first-place Captains (33-23) have won three of the first five games of the series, which concludes June 9 at Beloit.