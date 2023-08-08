Deven Thompkins is the Bucs’ jump man at receiver

TAMPA — It’s not often you throw jump balls to a 5-foot-8, 167-pound receiver. But then, there are very few skywalkers who can contort their body the way Deven Thompkins can.

The second-year receiver from Utah State made the Bucs’ practice squad as an undrafted rookie last season and earned a promotion to the active roster, playing in five games (one start), mostly as a kick returner.

But Thompkins has been a human highlight-reel again in training camp this year. Whether it’s elevating high above a defender to pick a football off his helmet or making a midair adjustment to a deep pass thrown between three players, Thompkins’ athletic abilities continue to leave a big impression.

“He is very competitive,” coach Todd Bowles said. “He got in a little bit last year toward the end. He is not just a punt returner; he is a very good receiver. He plays bigger than his size, and we like the things he does from a pattern standpoint. He has outstanding hands, and we’re just looking for him to get better and better. He’s starting to make those plays look routine.”

To Thompkins, they are. Perhaps the reason he’s able to jump out of a building is because he practiced doing just that. As a kid, Thompkins would engage in Parkour, the practice of traversing obstacles in a man-made or natural environment through running, vaulting, jumping, climbing and rolling.

It’s hard for Thompkins to describe exactly where his hops come from, but he’s worked at it.

“Ever since I was younger,” Thompkins said. “I used to like doing Parkour and stuff like that, doing a whole bunch of different flips to work on my body-controlling, and as I got older I always knew that it would translate into football. So, I just kind of always kept on doing it, and it’s just crazy how in certain moments, it actually pops out like that.”

Quarterback Baker Mayfield was the benefactor of one such moment during an indoor practice last week that may have been the play of training camp. Thompkins adjusted to a pass in midair and made a diving catch in front of cornerback Keenan Isaac.

On Tuesday, Thompkins made another eye-catching reception, snatching a pass out of the sky from quarterback Kyle Trask and falling into the corner of the end zone for a touchdown.

“Deven can jump out of the gym,” Mayfield said. “He is not the biggest guy by any means, but he can really, really jump.”

Thompkins also can really run. At his pro day last year, he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.35 seconds. He also had a 38.5-inch vertical leap and 132-inch broad jump. At Utah State in 2021, he dominated opponents with 102 catches for 1,704 yards ― both school records, along with 10 touchdowns.

That athleticism was on full display last year, when Tompkins embarrassed the entire Titans secondary during a joint workout practice dominating during a red-zone drill.

“I’ve just been waiting and taking my time to master my game, more than anything, so I could be prepared for this moment,” he said. “So, now that it’s here, I just want to embrace it fully.”

But where does Thompkins fit in? The Bucs are pretty solid in their pecking order at receiver: Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Russell Gage (who has returned from a hamstring injury) are virtual locks as the top three.

Thompkins only caught six passes for 61 yards (a long of 14) as a rookie. In the final game of the regular season against Atlanta, which had no playoff implications, he caught four passes for 25 yards.

This season, there may be an opportunity for Thompkins to move up to the Bucs’ fourth receiver, but the position is still loaded with young talent. The team acquired some real prospects, including drafting Nebraska receiver Trey Palmer, an LSU transfer.

How does a guy with this much talent struggle to get on the field much, aside from special teams? It may have had something to do with former Bucs quarterback Tom Brady preferring to throw to more experienced players. Brady had the biggest say in which receivers would go into the game, and he may not have trusted Thompkins as much as the veterans.

“I understood the situation I was coming into,” Thompkins said. “We had a lot of veterans. ... I wanted to play, of course, more than anything, but my biggest thing was just learning, because in college I never got a redshirt freshman year. I was a true freshman. So, I just took that time and used it.”

Thompkins sees more of an opportunity this season, even if the receiver room is loaded with good players.

“The energy has been real different around here lately,” Thompkins said. “You know, it’s been a lot of love, and I greatly appreciate it, and more than anything I want to keep it going. I’m going to keep on growing, keep elevating, and hopefully one day be one of the greatest to ever play the game.”

With those hops, elevating his game should be no problem.

• • •

