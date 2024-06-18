‘Developments are expected’: United yet to rule out whether loan player will be at Old Trafford next season

‘Developments are expected’: United yet to rule out whether loan player will be at Old Trafford next season

Manchester United are yet to make a concrete decision on Sofyan Amrabat’s future, with his loan contract set to expire at the end of June.

The midfielder endured an underwhelming campaign at Old Trafford after he signed on a season-long loan deal from Fiorentina on deadline day last September.

He was acquired to bolster Erik ten Hag’s options in the middle of the park, yet started his spell deputising at left-back for sidelined duo Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia.

Amrabat, 27, was left struggling to nail down a starting role in his preferred position, initially due to Scott McTominay’s goalscoring heroics, and later because of Kobbie Mainoo’s scintillating emergence into the first-team.

The teenage starlet kept all his senior counterparts on the bench as he grew more and more comfortable with each passing game. As a result, Amrabat made just 17 starts in total – 10 of which came in the Premier League.

Read more: United preparing ‘imminent’ announcement after reaching agreement with experienced defender

Amrabat may have played himself into United’s plans

Perhaps the Moroccan’s most noteworthy performance in a red shirt came on the last day of the season: the FA Cup final against Manchester City. He started alongside Mainoo in Casemiro’s absence and played the full 90 minutes at Wembley, putting in a stellar shift to ensure United made it over the line and got their hands on the trophy, earning himself a winners’ medal in the process.

Whether his spirited showing was enough to earn him a permanent transfer remains to be seen, as Italian reporter Gianluca Di Marzio claims that the prospect of Amrabat staying in M16 over the summer is not yet ruled out.

He is garnering interest from Galatasaray, however, United have the option of activating his £21.4 million release clause. Di Marzio adds that it’s a ‘situation in progress’ and that ‘developments are expected’.

More Stories / Latest News

‘Developments are expected’: United yet to rule out whether loan player will be at Old Trafford next season

Jun 18 2024, 11:49

Manchester United to make Premier League history with opening 24/25 fixture vs Fulham

Jun 18 2024, 11:19

Manchester United star misses England training

Jun 18 2024, 11:12