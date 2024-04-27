DeVaughn Vele gets drafted by Denver in 7th round

DETROIT (ABC4 Sports) – It was a prolific NFL Draft for the Utah football team.

Wide receiver DeVaughn Vele became the fifth Utes player selected when he was drafted by the Denver Broncos in the 7th round on Saturday.

Vele joins Jonah Elliss, who was drafted in the third round by the Broncos.

In five years with the Utes, Vele had 123 career receptions for 1,689 yards and nine touchdowns. In 2023, Vele led Utah with 43 catches for 593 yards and three scores.

His best game came against #5 Washington, when he hauled in five passes for 145 yards. He also had nine receptions for 111 yards and a touchdown against #17 Arizona.

Vele’s best season came in 2022, when he 55 catches for 695 yards and five touchdowns.

Vele is the first Utah receiver to be drafted since 2015, when Kaelin Clay went in the sixth round to Tampa Bay. Vele is just the fourth receiver in the Kyle Whittingham to be drafted, along with Clay, Freddie Brown and David Reed.

Vele joins Cole Bishop, Jonah Elliss, Sione Vaki and Sataoa Laumea as Utah players being selected in the 2024 NFL Draft. The five players is the most since 2020, when seven Utes were selected.

