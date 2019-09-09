Devaroe Lawrence faces fine after cursing official

The Browns had their most penalties and penalty yards since 1951, docked 18 times for 182 yards in the loss to the Titans. At least two Cleveland players are expected to be lighter in the wallet because of their part in the flag fest.

The league will not suspend Browns offensive tackle Greg Robinson for kicking Titans safety Kenny Vaccaro in the head, but he should expect a fine.

Browns defensive tackle Devaroe Lawrence likely loses money, too, after dropping an F-bomb on an official, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

“We don’t condone that,” Browns coach Freddie Kitchens said. “He’s very much a team guy. He understands it was wrong. We’re going to play with class and pride [and do the right things].”

Lawrence admitted cursing an official after Malcolm Butler‘s pick-six, drawing the team’s final penalty of the day. Lawrence told Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram the official told Lawrence to “watch where the f—— you’re going.’’

Lawrence said he responded, “F— you.’’

Kitchens chewed out Lawrence after the penalty.

“That was obvious. Too many flags on the field. Too much laundry,’’ Lawrence said. “So it’s going to get to you; it’s going to bother you. But you’ve got to have composure. We can’t have the penalties.”