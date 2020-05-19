DeVante Parker's praise for Stephon Gilmore causes beef with Michael Thomas

Stephon Gilmore found himself in the middle of a war of words between Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker and New Orleans Saints wideout Michael Thomas on Monday night.

It all started when the "NFL on FOX" Instagram account asked the question, "Is it tougher to catch a pass against New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore or break up a pass while guarding New Orleans Saints wideout Michael Thomas?"





The correct answer to that question is "none of the above." However, Parker commented "A," meaning he believes catching a pass against Gilmore is the tougher task. Parker caught eight passes for 137 yards while matching up against Gilmore in Week 17, so perhaps that was just his way of patting himself on the back for his stellar performance.

That didn't sit well with Thomas.

The Saints star responded, "For you yes. Go run some numbers up. Then you can talk I lapped you and you been in the league longer then me first rounder."

It was on from there. You can read the full exchange in the tweet below:

Gilmore hasn't gotten involved in the back-and-forth, but it's likely providing the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year some entertainment.

Both Gilmore and Thomas had sensational seasons at their respective positions. Gilmore tied for the league lead with six interceptions and tallied 20 passes defended. Thomas, the 2019 Offensive Player of the Year, had an NFL-record 149 catches for a league-leading 1,725 receiving yards.

Parker had his best season as a pro so far, finishing with 72 catches for 1,202 yards.

