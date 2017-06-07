DeVante Parker unlikely to have a breakout season for the Miami Dolphins

Recently, I have seen a whole bunch of fans talk about DeVante Parker. Many experts and fans see the Miami Dolphins wide receiver as the big breakout third year player this season. Heck, some even have gone as far to say that Parker has to have a breakout campaign in 2017 if he wants to be member of the Dolphins roster going forward.

To me, both comments are wrong. To begin with, I would be shocked beyond belief if DeVante Parker has a big season this year. The main reason behind this is because of the Dolphins receiving corps. Already possessing Jarvis Landry and Kenny Stills along with rising rookie Drew Morgan, the Dolphins are stacked at the receiver position.

AROUND COVER32

Around the NFL: Bills appear desperate to sign recently released WR, Jeremy Maclin

What’s Trending: Hank Williams Jr. returns to ESPN’s Monday Night Football

2017 Free Agency: 49ers sign LB, Elvis Dumervil on Monday; adds leadership and pass rush

NFL News: Giants’ WR, Roger Lewis, arrested last weekend; charged with OVI

The Latest: Ravens make splash by signing nickel CB, Brandon Boykin

Follow us on Twitter here

With so much talent available and the two main roles being Landry’s slot routes and Stills speed runs, Parker has been relegated to the “big man” role. For Parker to break through this role and find a more productive one, Stills would either need to regress back to his 2015 form or even suffer some type of injury to put him out of action.

That said, DeVante Parker is not a player that has to have big seasons. While he has underachieved as first round picks go, Parker is someone that succeeds in his role as the big man on the offense. Given that receivers of his size and speed are hard to come by, Parker fills the role that the team needs him to fill and is someone that does a solid job when he is called upon to make plays.

DOLPHINS NEWS: Miami fans must remember that it is June

Those expecting Parker to be out of Miami should he fail to muster a breakout campaign in 2017 should think again. While Parker does not produce like a first round pick should, he still fills a needed role on this offense. Add to this the talent that surrounds him and it is nearly impossible for a player like Parker to have a great campaign with over 100 catches and many, many touchdowns.

Honestly, DeVante Parker is not going to be the player we all thought he would be when he was drafted out of Louisville back in 2014. However, Parker is a solid player from an overall standpoint and fills a role on the Dolphins offense that would be tough to fill without him. Parker won’t have a breakout campaign in 2017, but that’s alright because he is still a major part of the offense in Miami.

READ MORE: Undrafted free agents could make big impact on Dolphins roster

The post DeVante Parker unlikely to have a breakout season for the Miami Dolphins appeared first on Cover32.