The growth of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is something the Dolphins are looking for this season and it is something his teammates and coaches are regularly asked about when they sit down with reporters this offseason.

Head coach Brian Flores has discussed a greater comfort level in the offense for the 2020 first-round pick and players have noted the difference in Tagovailoa’s tone in the huddle. On Wednesday, wide receiver DeVante Parker discussed other changes with the way Tagovailoa is playing the game.

“His mechanics look different. . . . Footwork, ball out quicker, all that,” Parker said, via Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post.

The success or failure of the 2021 Dolphins season isn’t going to rest entirely on the shoulders of one player, but Tagovailoa is going to get an outsized serving of credit or blame for how the team does in his first full year as the starter.

DeVante Parker: Tua Tagovailoa’s mechanics are different originally appeared on Pro Football Talk