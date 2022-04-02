DeVante Parker trade: Here's the updated Patriots wide receiver depth chart

DeVante Parker trade: Here's an updated list of Patriots wide receivers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots made a much-needed upgrade at the wide receiver position Saturday by reportedly acquiring DeVante Parker from the Miami Dolphins in a trade that also included multiple draft picks.

It's the fourth time the Patriots have made a trade with the Dolphins during Bill Belichick's 23-year tenure as head coach in New England.

One of those deals happened in 2007 when the Patriots bolstered their depth and talent at wide receiver by trading for Wes Welker. Parker is unlikely to make the same impact with the Patriots that Welker did -- they're also different types of wideouts -- but this move does address a few areas of concern for New England.

Parker, at 6-foot-3 and 219 pounds, is the type of big, speedy wide receiver the Patriots lacked before this trade. He's a legitimate threat deep down the field and on the outside. Giving young franchise quarterback Mac Jones this kind of wideout to target should benefit the offense tremendously.

One concern with Parker is durability. The 29-year-old veteran has played a full regular season only once (2019). He played in just 10 games last season and 14 in 2020. But when healthy, Parker has proven to be a productive player.

Here's an updated list of the Patriots' wide receivers after the Parker trade:

Between Parker, Meyers, Bourne and Agholor, the Patriots have a solid quarter of wide receivers. They still lack a slot receiver in the mold of Julian Edelman or Welker, but this is a good foundation for Jones to work with.

The Patriots also have eight picks in the 2022 NFL Draft later this month. After acquiring Parker, it doesn't make a ton of sense for the Patriots to select a wideout in the first round with the No. 21 overall pick. But, given the strong depth at wide receiver in this 2022 draft class, it wouldn't be surprising if the Patriots acquired a WR on Day 2 or Day 3.