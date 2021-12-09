DeVante Parker responded to Logan Ryan’s comments about Tua Tagovailoa

After the Miami Dolphins defeated the New York Giants 20-9 on Sunday to improve their win streak to five games, there were some sour grapes going around the losing team’s locker room.

Giants defensive back Logan Ryan criticized Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa saying that he only throws short passes and that if Ryan were given a chance, he’d be able to do the same.

The quote was shared on Instagram by many accounts including “BRGridiron,” Bleacher Report’s football page, and in the comments, Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker defended his team’s starting quarterback.

“Hold that L boi keep quiet,” Parker wrote.

In the win, Tagovailoa completed 30 of his 41 pass attempts for 244 yards and two touchdowns with a passer rating of 104.1. If all he was doing was completing short passes, Ryan and the rest of the Giants’ defense weren’t doing a great job of stopping them.

At least we know that the receiver has his quarterback’s back.