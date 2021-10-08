The Dolphins may be without one of their top receivers as they head up the state to take on the Buccaneers.

Miami has listed DeVante Parker (shoulder) as questionable for Sunday. He was limited in practice all week.

Parker has 17 receptions for 242 yards with a touchdown so far in 2021.

But Parker is the only player with an injury status for the Dolphins in Week Five.

Cornerback Byron Jones (quad/Achilles) didn’t practice on Wednesday but was limited on Thursday and a full participant on Friday. Cornerback Xavien Howard was also limited on Thursday but full on Friday.

Safety Brandon Jones (ankle), center Greg Mancz (neck), and tight end Adam Shaheen (neck) are also expected to play for Miami.

DeVante Parker questionable for Week Five originally appeared on Pro Football Talk