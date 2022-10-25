DeVante Parker pops with incredible 43-yard highlight catch

Danny Jaillet
·1 min read

The New England Patriots are in a tight contest with the Chicago Bears on Monday, and quarterback Bailey Zappe was able to put together a touchdown drive to give New England a lead for a brief moment.

The touchdown drive lasted three plays and encompassed 50 yards. It took one minute and 30 seconds in total, thanks to a 43-yard snag from DeVante Parker. The grab took New England into Chicago red zone territory, where the drive itself was finished off via touchdown run from Rhamondre Stevenson.

The Patriots will need plenty more where that came from on a night where the defense is struggling to keep Justin Fields and the Bears offense in check.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire

