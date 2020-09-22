The Dolphins released their second injury report of the week on Tuesday and it looks exactly the same as the one they turned in on Monday.

Wide receiver DeVante Parker (hamstring) headlines the list of players who are listed as limited participants in practice. Parker has been dealing with the injury the last few weeks, but has played in both games for the Dolphins and caught his first touchdown of the season in last Sunday’s loss to the Bills.

Safety Clayton Fejedelem (pectoral), cornerback Xavien Howard (knee) and defensive end Shaq Lawson (hip) were the other players listed in that category.

Cornerback Byron Jones (groin/Achilles) is the only player not participating in practice this week. With the matchup against the Jaguars coming on Thursday night, it’s hard to see him getting in the lineup for Miami.

DeVante Parker listed as limited on Dolphins injury report originally appeared on Pro Football Talk