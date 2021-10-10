DeVante Parker leads list of Dolphins inactives vs. Buccaneers

The Miami Dolphins will be without wide receiver DeVante Parker for their matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Parker has been limited in practice throughout the week, as he works through a hamstring injury.

To help replace Parker, the Dolphins elevated Isaiah Ford from the practice squad and have made Albert Wilson and Preston Williams active. Waddle will likely lead the team in targets, but all five active wideouts and will be important in this game.

Miami’s other inactives include cornerback Trill Williams, cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, tackle Greg Little, tight end Hunter Long, and defensive tackle John Jenkins. All of them are healthy scratches.

Miami kicks off against Tampa Bay on Sunday at 1 p.m.