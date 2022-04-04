Will DeVante Parker be a good fit with Mac Jones? Daniel Oyefusi weighs in

Will Parker be a good fit with Mac Jones? Daniel Oyefusi weighs in originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots finally got second-year quarterback Mac Jones a new weapon this offseason, acquiring wide receiver DeVante Parker via trade with the Miami Dolphins.

All it took to get the seven-year veteran was a 2023 third-round pick, so it's a fairly low-risk and potentially high-reward move for New England. That doesn't mean there aren't question marks for Parker heading into 2022, however. For one, the 29-year-old hasn't been much of a difference-maker since Tua Tagovailoa took over under center in Miami.

Will Parker be a better fit for Jones than he was with Tagovailoa? Dolphins beat writer Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald shared his thoughts.

"When you look at Tua and Mac Jones, they're pretty similar quarterbacks in the fact that they're a little bit limited athletically, not really going to run around, but they're really accurate quarterbacks and they kind of work off timing," Oyefusi said Monday on Early Edition. "So in that aspect, you can kind of say he's a good fit for both. But again, with this new Mike McDaniel-led offense they're going to be incorporating in Miami, they're really big on fast guys who can get the ball in their hands and really work after the catch. Yeah, DeVante Parker does have some of that ability, but it doesn't compare to the likes of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

"So, yeah, I think in New England there's going to be real potential for him to be the No. 1 receiver there and be a guy who really makes plays down the field and makes those low-percentage catches as we've seen over the years."

Parker broke out for the Dolphins in 2019 with Ryan Fitzpatrick as his quarterback. He notched career-highs in catches (72), receiving yards (1,202) and touchdowns (nine). It's the only season in which he's tallied more than 800 yards and four TDs.

Could we see flashes of the Fitzpatrick-Parker connection with Jones in Foxboro?

"The Patriots' scheme is more of a pro-style scheme. What the Dolphins have been running with Tua Tagovailoa is more of a college-style, RPO-based system," NBC Sports Boston's own Phil Perry said. "So, to have somebody like DeVante Parker out there on the outside, there are going to be opportunities for him to make plays down the field, especially given how opposing defenses play the Patriots.

"There's this league-wide movement where everyone wants to play two safeties deep to take away explosive pass plays. The Patriots never saw that last year because no one was concerned with their explosive pass game, it was all about defending the run. Now, defenses may have something more to think about when it comes to that deep passing game."

Parker's level of production isn't the only concern following the trade. His injury history also sets off alarm bells. Parker has dealt with a litany of ailments over the course of his career and has only one season in which he played in every game. If he can't stay on the field, his chemistry with Jones (or lack thereof) will be a moot point.

Hear the full discussion in the video above.