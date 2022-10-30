DeVante Parker goes to locker room with knee injury, Jets up 10-3

The Patriots may be without wide receiver DeVante Parker for the rest of Sunday’s game.

Parker limped off the field after being targeted by Patriots quarterback Mac Jones on the first offensive play of the game and he went right into the sideline injury tent. Parker was called questionable to return with a knee injury before he went to the locker room for further evaluation.

The Patriots wound up punting after a three-and-out on that possession, but they found more success the second time they had the ball. They moved 62 yards over 15 plays before a Nick Folk field goal tied the game 3-3 on the final play of the first quarter.

The tie would not last long, however. Zach Wilson hit Garrett Wilson for two first downs and Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers tacked 15 yards onto a 17-yard Michael Carter gain when he hit the Jets running back well after he was out of bounds. Tight end Tyler Conklin caught an 8-yard touchdown a few plays later and the Jets are up 10-3.

