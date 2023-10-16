Advertisement
Breaking news:

Bills RB Damien Harris taken off field in ambulance after scary injury

DeVante Parker’s explanation for dropped pass made Patriots fans even angrier

Jordy McElroy
·3 min read
2

New England Patriots receiver DeVante Parker had a group of reporters surrounding his locker with questions regarding the fourth-quarter drop he had in the team’s 21-17 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

According to Parker, the throw from quarterback Mac Jones was on his fingertips.

“I got my fingertips [on it], I think. But I didn’t get a full grasp of it. I think [that’s a ball I can catch]. But fingertips, though, I don’t know,” Parker said.

The throw from Jones looked like one of the best balls the third-year quarterback has thrown all season. It was an absolute dime that split two defenders and landed perfectly in Parker’s hands.

Keep in mind, Parker might not have seen the replay, and given the emotions from another tough loss, it might have been tough to recall everything that happened in the immediate aftermath of the play.

When looking at the replay, it’s clear that Jones threw a catchable ball that ended up being dropped by Parker. It’s a disappointing ending to another frustrating game from the veteran receiver, who only caught one pass for seven yards.

Patriots fans weren’t buying Parker’s explanation, and many took to Twitter to share their own thoughts on what happened on the play.

[lawrence-auto-related count=3]

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire