How Devan Kennedy, Jaylen Jones came out of nowhere to get to Wednesday's signing day

Brophy's defensive end Devan Kennedy (right) runs towards a drill station during spring practice at Brophy Prep sports complex in Phoenix on April 24, 2023.

For Devan Kennedy, it started in the weight room. For Jaylen Jones, it was on the track.

Now both players are realizing college dreams on Wednesday when high school football seniors have 72 hours to sign their national letters-of-intent.

Kennedy, a Phoenix Brophy Prep defensive lineman, is signing with Iowa. Jones, a strong safety at Hamilton, will sign his appointment papers with Army, where he hopes to go directly to West Point and vie for a starting position next season.

It didn't seem like this day would come a year ago. Kennedy had just finished playing his first year of high school football. He weighed 190 pounds as a defensive end. Power 5 schools weren't recruiting 190-pound defensive ends. He packed on 60 pounds by summer and the offers began to come.

A transfer from Casteel, Jones had only half a season of varsity football in his life, and wasn't getting any attention until track season came and he began hitting camps, where speed and ball skills popped, and offers started to roll in.

"I worked my way back through (last year)," said Jones, who didn't have a full varsity season until this year. "The offers came during track season. But I was going to a bunch of camps, trying to market myself as much as possible, send in my film. Just trying to get myself out there. Then I went to one camp and I really balled out. They were giving me offers, but it was like, 'We really like what we see but we want you to come to our camp so we can really get a look at you.' "

They both have fathers who played in the NFL to provide words of wisdom and help direct them on their path.

Jimmy Kennedy, after an All-American career at Penn State, was the 12th overall pick of the 2003 St. Louis Rams, and won a Super Bowl ring.

Herana-Daze Jones, a four-year starting defensive back at Indiana, made it to the NFL as an undrafted free agent, making the Cincinnati Bengals' 53-man roster in 2006, leading them in special-teams tackles two years in a row.

Kennedy was a basketball player at Brophy before his junior year. But he realized, at 6-foot-3, his college path would come in football.

"He wanted to take the basketball route for the longest time," Jimmy said. "When he went to school, he realized you have to be 6-7 or 6-9 to get a Power 5 offer. He was like, 'Man, (football) feels more like a team effort.' "

Kennedy had an offer from Penn State, where his dad starred. His mother also went to Penn State. Most of his family went to Penn State. But assistant coaches at Penn State seemed to be on the move.

Michigan State had interest. The D-line coach there was an assistant D-line coach with the Minnesota Vikings, when Jimmy Kennedy played there. Diron Reynolds just took the opening at Arizona State.

"I know Devan is young in the game and I want to make sure he develops properly," said Jimmy, who was an assistant football coach at Brophy this year. Coach (James) Franklin at Penn State does a great job of hiring coordinator and coaches who get moved up in the rankings. (Defensive coordinator) Manny Diaz is already gone. He's the head coach at North Carolina.

"I didn't want Devan to come in with a new coordinator who sees him in a different light and want to change his position. There are other places, obviously. ... I wanted to make sure Devan went with people that I trust and will help him develop his game. Iowa, coach (Kirk) Ferentz and that staff, they remind me of Penn State of old. The tradition. I have tons of respect and tons of battles with coach Ferentz. It just felt right for him. He was a little nervous because it's not Penn State. But he just felt right."

Devan loved the position coach at Iowa, Kelvin Bell.

"It was important to me to know that they would be there when I got there," he said. "The coaches are really good. It just feels right."

Devan is his own worst critic. Unlike most high school athletes, he doesn't post his highlights on social media.

"I'm always critiquing it and feeling like I missed something, I didn't do what I could have done," he said. "I always feel like I should be doing better."

This past season, Kennedy finished with 49 tackles, 39 solo, and 8.5 for losses to go with 4.5 sacks and 18 quarterback hurries during a turnaround season at Brophy, where the Broncos went 10-3, losing to Red Mountain 36-35 in overtime in the 6A semifinals.

This was a year after he showed his potential in a playoff loss to Red Mountain, returning an interception 72 yards for a TD in his first season ever playing football. At 190 pounds.

"At the end of his junior season, I told Devan I was proud of him for how far he had come in a short span of time," Brophy coach Jason Jewell said. "I told him he he could get to 225 pounds, I thought he would get FCS offers.

"By spring, Devan was 247 pounds and had completely changed his body. He was 190 when he showed up in August of 2022. He looked awesome in spring ball and did extremely well at padded camps across the country. That earned him multiple Power 5 offers."

For the 6-foot, 190-pound Jones, he was a sponge to his dad's advice. Mainly it was about keep working.

He knew he needed to build his football IQ and work on things, such as his ability to get in and out of breaks. He had 105 tackles, 59 solo, for a Hamilton team that took a lead over eventual state champion Liberty in the fourth quarter in the Open playoffs.

When it came to choosing college, Jones wanted to make plans that would take him well beyond football after high school. That's why he accepted the Army appointment.

"It seems to check al the boxes," Jones said. "I'm not going to college just to mess around and just going for football. I'm going to a school that is going to develop me as a person, as an athlete, and as a student."

To suggest human-interest story ideas and other news, reach Obert atrichard.obert@arizonarepublic.com or 602-316-8827. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter:@azc_obert

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: How Devan Kennedy, Jaylen Jones got to early signing day