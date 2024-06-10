Deulofeu emotional as 18-month injury battle continues

Gerard Deulofeu shared his emotions after running on a treadmill for the first time in 18 months following his serious knee injury, suggesting the moment was indescribable.

The 30-year-old Spanish winger, who played for Everton and Watford before joining Udinese in October 2020, has not played a single minute of football since January 2023, when a knee injury forced him to undergo an operation.

It was a bitter blow for Deulofeu, who was heavily linked with a move to Tottenham at the time, but it soon turned into a nightmare for the winger, who later admitted that he may never be able to play professional football again.

Deulofeu runs again

Sharing a video of himself running on a treadmill for the first time in 18 months, Deulofeu shared his emotions after taking a step forward in his serious injury.

“I can’t describe this moment in words…. So much time of struggle, effort, uncertainty… it’s worth it just to experience this feeling again after a year ansd a half.

“I have to continue working to keep giving you good news and to get closer every day to my great passion.

“I’m very grateful for every message of encouragement received during this time, they are an extra push of desire and motivation to be there again from the day I was forced out.”

The 30-year-old’s contract with Udinese expires in June 2026 and he could return to the squad at some point next season.