The Deuce's high school football picks: Guess who is back in the game

Quarterback Harrison Novak will try to lead Agoura to a quarterfinal victory over Muir on Friday night.

Twelve years have passed since the Deuce last talked high school football.

Some of you had retired. Some weren't out of kindergarten.

Some were dazzled by his Friday night predictions. Some scratched their heads wondering what the heck was he smoking. Those weren't the picks they would make (and those included his co-workers!).

So what has the Deuce been up to this years? Playing computer games like Monopoly Sudoku, Tri-Peaks Solitaire, Mahjong Sanctuary or Trizzle?

OK, yeah.

Still following high school football on Friday nights.

Make it to a game or two. Keeping his sources working.

More: Football quarterfinals preview: St. Bonaventure QB Wolter bounces back from a bad break

More: High school football playoff notebook: Jim Benkert on cusp of coaching milestone

So through a courier, The Lock had some business to address and wondered whether the Deuce would be interested in being this Friday's designated prognosticator for CIF-Southern Section quarterfinal games.

He accepted.

So here we go:

Oaks Christian 24, Mission Viejo 17 (Division 2): All the Oaks Christian defense has done in the last two weeks against state-ranked opponents was allow 17 points. Mission Viejo has scored 111 points over the last two games.

St. Bonaventure 17, Cajon 14 (Division 3): Matchups along the line of scrimmage will be crucial, especially as the game goes along. Another long road trip for Cajon.

Thousand Oaks 21, Bonita 17 (Division 5): Silas Kemp and Andrew Lacombe are strong 1-2 receiving combo. Bonita's defense has 54 tackles for losses, 20 sacks and 14 interceptions.

Foothill 42, Newbury Park 38 (Division 5): Newbury Park has three or more TD passes in a game nine times. Foothill running back Aaron Mitchell rushed for five TDs in the playoff opener.

Simi Valley 17, Crean Lutheran 14 (Division 6): Simi Valley running back Brice Hawkins has rushed for 140 yards or more in five of last six games. Crean Lutheran has turned to a freshman quarterback the last two games.

Agoura 34, Muir 21 (Division 7): Agoura quarterback Harrison Novak has had 340 yards or more in total offense in five of last eight games. Muir was a 2022 state finalist.

Derry Eads wrote The Star’s high school football picks column from 1998 to 2009. He was recently inducted into the Ventura County Sports Hall of Fame.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: The Deuce's high school football picks: Guess who is back in the game