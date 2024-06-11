Deuce Knight wants to see this prospect join Notre Dame’s recruiting class

This era of recruiting is so much different with the explosion of social media and Notre Dame football has surely made the adjustment.

Over the past few years, their social media team has crushed it with amazing graphics and videos, but it doesn’t end there. Players now aren’t afraid to speak their mind about who they want to join up with at the next level, and the Irish’s 2025 quarterback commit Deuce Knight did just that on Monday night.

Fresh off an MVP performance at the OT7 Tournament, one of his teammates from over the weekend, 2026 wide receiver Tristen Keys, is Knights next target.

I need him at ND😒 https://t.co/l41Ww30VvF — Deuce Knight (@DeuceKnight) June 10, 2024

Keys is a very good prospect, as he ranked as the nations No. 125 overall player and 17th wide receiver according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings. The issue is that he doesn’t have an Irish offer at the moment, but if it were up to Knight, he would.

