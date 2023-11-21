Deubrook Area, Hamlin and De Smet well represented on S.D. Football Coaches Association teams

Watertown High School's football team is reaping the rewards of its best season since 2013.

The Arrows, who went 7-4 and reached the state Class 11AA semifinals, have seven players named to the South Dakota Football Coaches Association's 2023 All-State football teams that are being released today. The teams total 29 area players along with 10 others who received honorable mention.

Seven Watertown players have been named to the 11AA team, including junior tight end-fullback-HBack Spencer Wientjes, senior running back Juven Hudson, senior offensive lineman Caden Beauchamp, junior defensive back Jeremiah Schulte, senior linebacker Austin Johnson, junior defensive lineman Micah Hach and senior special teams player Owen Spartz.

Watertown defenders Spencer Wientjes (22) and Caden Beauchamp (67) attempt to corral Sioux Falls Washington quarterback Thomas Hoffman during Watertown High School's homecoming football game on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023 at Watertown Stadium.

Hudson, a 5-11, 175-pounder and repeat All-State honoree, ran for 1,317 yards and 17 touchdowns and also scored on a kickoff return. He fan for 3,110 yards in his career.

"Juven is an outstanding football player and person who always puts his team before himself.," said Watertown head coach John Hodorff. "He is among the leaders in career rushing yards in school history and is a player who should be very successful at the next level."

Wientjes, a 6-0, 215-pound junior, missed the first two games because of a broken collarbone but made his mark with 32 rushes for 219 yards and six touchdowns, 16 catches for 346 yards and three scores and a TD pass.

"Spencer is a very athletic kid who is also a very good football player on both sides of the ball," Hodorff said. "Spencer was a huge key to our success on offense and defense."

The same was true of Beuchamp, a 6-4, 220-pound lineman who led a line that helped the Arrows run for 1,660 yards and 25 touchdowns.

"Caden is a kid who has not missed anything for the past three years and also has encouraged many other guys to be in the weight room and work hard all the time," Hodorff said.

Watertown's Juven Hudson (8) runs the football with teammate Austin Johnson (9) looking on during their Eastern South Dakota Conference football game on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023 at Watertown Stadium.

Schulte, a 5-11, 165-pound junior, recorded 57 tackles, including 28 solos.

"Jeremiah is a very good football player who has a great nose for the football. He does a good job in run and pass defense," said Hodorff. "He understands our defense and puts himself and others in good situations to make plays."

The 6-5, 285-pound Hach proved to be a force on the defensive line with 47 tackles, including 27 solos.

"Micah was our best defensive lineman and was a guy who had to be accounted for at all times," Hodorff said. "He was first-year football player with a wrestling background and is the type of athlete who will be a next-level player. He has a great attitude and work ethic."

The 6-1, 205-pound Johnson made 61 tackles, including 28 solos and two quarterback sacks, from his linebacking spot. He finished his career with 137 tackles, including 67 solos, 12 for a loss and four sacks.

"Austin was one of our senior leaders. He is a very physical player who has a great understanding of the game and plays hard," Hodorff said.

Spartz is a 5-10, 160-pound senior for the Arrows who returned 11 kickoff for 268 yards (24-yard average) and five punts for 75 yards this fall. He had 28 kickoff returns in his career for 767 yards.

"Owen has been a starter for three years and has been our best special teams player as a returner and cover player during that time," Hodorff said.

Watertown's Jeremiah Schulte (4), Jayden Lambert (65), Micah Hach (78) and Shey Coltrin (16) bring down Yankton's Shaylor Platt during their Eastern South Dakota Conference football game on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023 at Watertown Stadium.

Other Watertown area All-State players, by class, include:

Class 11A

Emmett Hanson, Milbank —The 6-4, 205-pound senior defensive lineman made 34 tackles that included 11 tackles for a loss and 10 quarterback sacks. He also intercepted a pass and recovered a fumble for a Milbank team that went 2-7.

"Emmett has been our best defensive lineman the past two years and has gotten better each season." Milbank coach Brian Allmendinger said.

2022 All-State Football: Watertown's Hudson, Crocker among 21 area All-State football honorees

Class 11B

Boden Schiller, Sioux Valley — The 6-0, 190-pound senior quarterback ran for 955 yards and 18 touchdowns and passed for 577 yards and eight TDs for a Cossacks' team that went 9-1 and reached the state playoff quarterfinals. He also made All-State as a junior and is a two-time All-Big East Conference selection.

"When Boden touched the ball, running or passing, the Cossacks averaged 13.3 yards and 1.3 points," Sioux Valley coach Dan Hughes said. "He is an outstanding player on both sides of the ball, a very elusive and explosive athlete who twice has earned Sioux Valley's Outstanding Lifter of the Year."

Donovan Rose, Sioux Valley — The 5-9, 170-pound junior running back is garner plenty of college attention after a season in which he ran for 953 yards and 15 touchdowns. He also earned All-BEC honors.

"Donovan is an extremely agile, fast and hard to bring down running back," Coach Hughes said. "He's a once-in-a-career talent who is at the same time one of our hardest workers."

Hudsyn Ruesink, Sioux Valley — The 6-3, 215-pound senior not only was big target in the passing game (eight catches for 144 yards and four touchdowns) but also served as the primary blocker for Cossacks' team that rushed for 3,321 yards. He also earned All-BEC honors.

"Hudsyn is very talented player who blocked defensive ends and linebackers week in and week out," Coach Hughes said. "He has outstanding hands and big body which led to him being our leading receiver."

Redfield's Grady Fey gets after Deuel quarterback Trey Maaland during their high school football game on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023 in Clear Lake. The fifth-rated Class 11B Cardinals won 50-0.

Robert Begalka, Deuel — The 6-1, 240-pound senior was a three-year starter who spearheaded an offensive line that helped Deuel rush for 2,115 yards and compile a 9-1 record to reach the state playoff quarterfinals. He made 80 pancake blocks in his career.

"Roberts has elite strength. Add to that his high football IQ and you have a very effective offensive lineman," said Deuel coach Dusty Hourigan. "He made a lot of our adjustment calls this year up front, which helped contribute to our success running the ball."

Trey Maaland , Deuel — The 6-1, 180 senior also played a big role in Deuel's big season as a quarterback and All-State defensive back. He recorded 37 tackles and six interceptions, returning one for TD. Meland had 68 tackles and 10 interceptions in his career.

"Trey played the safety position well for a team that allowed only 406 rushing yards and 913 passing yards in 10 games," Coach Hourigan said. "His anticipation of the ball in the air and his speed made him effective in defending the pass."

Honorable Mention — Brent Bearman, a 6-0, 190 senior linebacker who made 101 tackles, including three quarterback sacks.

Great Plains Lutheran's Brody Scharlemann (6) attempts to break up a-play involving Hamlin's Evan Stormo (left) and Jackson Wadsworth (8) during their high school football game on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023 at Watertown Stadium.

Class 9AA

Evan Stormo, Hamlin — The 6-2, 185-pound junior wide receiver missed four games with a broken thumb and played with a taped hand after his return for a Hamlin team that went 9-2 and reached the state playoff semifinals. Still, he caught 27 passes for 359 yards and five touchdowns and ran for 238 yards and four more scores. Stormo was a honorable mention All-State honoree as a sophomore.

"Evan is a player who you can play anywhere and he will succeed. He is a very strong competitor," Hamlin coach Jeff Sheehan said. "He works super hard and will do everything he can to make his team better."

Jameson Nebel, Hamlin — The 6-4, 281-pound senior offense lineman anchored a line that helped the Chargers produce 4,146 yards on offense. He is head to play football at Augustana University.

"Jameson was a lineman that we ran behind most of the year. He was a player who worked to get position and beat the person across from him," Coach Sheehan said. "Jameson is a player who put his mind to wanting to play at the next level and found the weight room to help achieve that goal."

Hamlin's Easton Neuendorf, with Tyson Stevenson holding, practices his field-goal kicking prior to a high school football game against Warner on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023 in Hayti. No. 1 Class 9A Warner beat No. 2 Class 9AA Hamlin 22-13.

Easton Neuendorf, Hamlin — The 5-10, 155-pound junior kicker gave Hamlin an added weapon in his first year of varsity football. He had 62 kickoffs for 3,321 yards and 19 touchbacks and also went 34-for-40 in extra-point kicks and 2-for-2 in field-goal attempts.

"Easton kicked the ball deep and allowed the team to pin the opponent deep in their territory and have them drive a long way to try and score," Coach Sheehan said. "He put in a lot of time to perfect extra points and field goal kicking."

Carson Griffith, Elkton-Lake Benton — The 6-4, 215-pound senior tight end hauled in 32 passes for 491 yards and three touchdowns for an Elks' team that went 8-2 and reached the playoff quarterfinals. He had 54 catches for 886 yards and 11 scores in his career.

"Carson was our go-to receiver in big situations or when we needed yards. Our young QB developed a great relationship with Carson and trusted throwing the ball to him the most. He knew when we needed some yards, he could find Carson." ELB head coach Ethan Pearson said. "He was not only great in the passing game, but he was also a big part of our running attack as we ran behind him quite a bit this year, especially in short-yardage situations."

Blake De Vries, Elkton-Lake Benton —The 5-11, 175-pound junior linebacker recorded 79.5 tackles, including 15.5 for a loss and two quarterback sacks, and also recovered a fumble. He has 259.5 tackles, 3.5 sacks, five fumble recoveries and an interception in his career.

"Blake was our run-stopping linebacker. He has a good nose for where the football is and fills downhill hard," Coach Pearson said. "He was a captain for our team which is voted on by the players. He has a great work ethic and is a great leader on and off the field and in the classroom.

Honorable Mention — Tyson Stevenson of Hamlin, a 6-1, 170-pound senior quarterback who passed for 1,703 yards and 20 touchdowns; Zac VanMeeteren of Hamlin, a 6-6, 205-junior tight end who caught 33 passes for 567 yards and seven TDs; Tanner Stein of Elkton-Lake Benton, a 5-11, 175-pound junior defensive back who had 64.5 tackles, including 13.5 for a loss, along with two interceptions and a fumble recovery; and Daniel Person of Britton-Hecla, a 6-0, 160-pound junior wide receiver who hauled in 18 passes for 498 yards and six TDs.

Class 9A

Gavin Landmark, Deubrook Area — The 6-1, 185-pound senior running back ran for 1,256 yards and 25 TDs for a Dolphins' team that went 8-4 and finished as the state runner-up. He ran for 1,702 yards and 29 scores in his career.

"Gavin is one of the toughest, hardest-working kids I've been around. He has smarts, speed, and strength and is an incredible leader," Deubrook Area head coach Nathan Lamb said. "He is a threat to score any time he touches the ball."

Dylan Rios, Deubrook Area — The 6-4, 265-pound senior lineman played a huge role on the offensive line for the Dolphins. He also did the same on defense.

"A very coachable player, Dylan's technique on both sides of the ball as improved to an All-State level. We didn't always run to his side of the ball because he is a great puller and sometimes we like him out in front on the second level," Coach Lamb said.

Deubrook Area's J.P. Rogness (2) avoids Great Plains Lutheran's Alex Heil to open his 77-yard punt return during their high school football game on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023 at Watertown Stadium.

Devon Landmark, Deubrook Area — The 6-0, 175-pound senior linebacker made 72 tackles and recovered three fumbles.

"Devon is a very versatile player who had started at four different positions on defense during his career," Coach Lamb said. "He is one of the toughest kids I've been around and is willing to accept any role we ask of him."

Jake Jorenby, Deubrook Area — The 6-3, 185-pound senior earned repeat All-State honors as a defensive back after a season in which had recorded 44 tackles with three interceptions and a fumble recovery. He had 72 tackles and three interceptions in his career.

"Jake is a tremendous athlete and comes from a very athletic family. He is very coachable and has a good understanding of our pass concepts and does a good job of being versatile in our passing game," Coach Lamb said.

J.P. Rogness, Deubrook Area — The 5-10, 160-pound senior earned All-State honors as a special teams player. He had five kickoff returns for 170 yards and a touchdown and eight punt returns with 278 yards and two touchdowns before added three return TDs in the state championship game. He finished his career with 10 special teams TDs.

"J.P. is a very strong, fast and explosive player who probably didn't get the ball as much as he should have." Coach Lamb admitted. "He is a threat to score any time he touches the ball." JP fits into our kick return scheme and is a dangerous punt returner. His number of kick returns shows that teams don't kick deep to us much because of who's back there. JP is incredibly strong for his size making him a great all around player. JP is a perfect fit for the special teams spot or athlete position on our 9A All-State team."

2023 All-State List: The S.D. Football Coaches Association's honors players from all of the state's seven classes

Adam Heyn, Castlewood — The 5-11, 185-pound senior defensive lineman earned honorable mention All-State as a junior before moving up this season after playing nose tackle, defensive tackle and linebacker. The three-year starter finished with 37 tackles, including three quarterback sacks for a Castlewood team that went 5-5 and reached the state playoff quarterfinals.

"Adam was the leader of this year's group. He's a smart and tough kid we could've put anywhere," Castlewood coach Doug Ruesink said. "He was a hard-nosed defender who had a love for contacting and physicality. He was undersized perhaps, but never made that known."

Mattix Hausman, Estelline-Hendricks — The 5-7, 150-pound senior defensive back made 17 tackles and six interceptions in five games before an injury kept him off defense the rest of the season for a Redhawks' team that went 4-5 and made the state playoffs.

"Mattix has been our team leader and a major reason for our success the past two seasons.," Estelline-Hendricks head coach Tim Cass said. "He's smart and very athletic. I'm confident he would start on any team in the state."

Honorable Mention — Camron Eng of Castlewood, a 5-9, 160-pound junior fullback who ran for 369 yards and four touchdowns and also made 46 tackles with six quarterback sacks and three interceptions on defense; Camden Miller of Estelline-Hendricks, a 6-0, 170-pound senior defensive lineman who recorded 63 tackles, four quarterback sacks and a fumble recovery; and Wyat James, a 6-2, 190-pound junior tight end who hauled in 20 passes for 273 yards and three scores.

Class 9B

Tom Aughenbaugh, De Smet — The 5-11, 160-pound senior wide receiver hauled in 26 catches for 602 yards and 12 touchdowns for a De Smet team that went 8-3 and advanced to the state playoff semifinals for a third-straight year.

"Offensively, Tom made a lot of crucial plays for us and was our leading receiver in yards and receiving touchdowns," De Smet coach Brendon Pitts said.

Britt Carlson, De Smet — The 6-3, 175-pound senior earned All-State honors as a defensive lineman after making 71 tackles with 10 quarterback sacks.

"Britt made a lot of plays from his defensive end position, leading us in tackles multiple games and also leading the team in sacks for the year," Pitts said.

De Smet's Kadyn Fast (24) directs Trace Van Regenmorter on who to block during their first-round state Class 9B high school football playoff game against Colome on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023 at De Smet.

Kadyn Fast, De Smet — The 6-0, 165-pound senior defensive back made 61 tackles for the Bulldogs.

"Kadyn was often times tasked with defending the opposing team's best player and he did a great job of that," Pitts said.

Trace Van Regenmorter, De Smet — The 6-3, 200-pound senior played all over for the Bulldogs and earned All-State honors as a special teams player. he ran for 256 yards and three TDs, caught five passes for 104 yards and three TDs and passed for 155 yards and two TDs while also making 69 tackles on defense.

"Trace played a lot of different positions for us this season. From the tight end position, his ability to block the edge allowed us to successfully run outside and get our guys into open space.," Coach Pitts said. "Defensively, his quickness from the defensive line spot caused the opposing teams problems."

Honorable Mention — Grant Wilkinson of De Smet, a 6-8, 295-pound sophomore, who anchored the offensive line and made 671 tackles with seven quarterback sacks.

Follow Watertown Public Opinion sports reporter Roger Merriam on X (formerly known as Twitter) @PO_Sports or email: rmerriam@thepublicopinion.com

This article originally appeared on Watertown Public Opinion: Watertown area players named to 2023 All-State football treams