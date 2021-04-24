Detweiler's hit in bottom of seventh inning lifts Jefferson past PV

Apr. 24—JEFFERSON — Trailing Pymatuning Valley 7-6 in the bottom of the seventh with runners on second and third base and two outs, Jefferson's Jack Detweiler fell behind 0-2 in the count.

The next pitch painted the outside edge of the plate. An exasperated crowd waited for a called strike three, which would've ended the game. After a few seconds, everyone in the ballpark realized the pitch was called a ball.

Moments later, Detweiler connected on the next pitch off the barrel of his bat. The ball sailed over the center fielder's head to score both runs, giving the Falcons an 8-7 walk-off win.

"They took advantage," Barber said. "We had to take until we got a strike, and I tell them to be aggressive when it's their chance ... and they did. Some of our best at bats came in the last inning."

Jefferson entered the top of the seventh with a 3-1 lead created by an error, smart baserunning and a double.

The baserunning score came with runners on first and third with one out in the fifth inning. Seve Cantini stole second as pitcher Nate Henry focused his attention on Braydon Throop in the batter's box. Cantini was tagged out near second trying to reverse course back to first. The distraction created a window for Detweiler to slide feet first into home to barely beat the relay from second.

"We run that quite a bit, actually," Barber said. "Our chances of getting a hit are a lot less we feel, even with a good hitter, so we take the chance of scoring a run that way. Make the defense make the play, and they almost did."

PV entered the seventh with multiple 1-2-3 innings at the plate. However, the Lakers stayed patient. Four of the first six batters were walked, which ultimately, tied the game.

Another walk gave them their first lead of the game. Robert Verba hit a liner into the gap between second and third to give them a 5-3 advantage.

The next batter, James Bohinc hit a single to left field to increase the edge to 7-3.

Jefferson outhit PV 13-2, but the Lakers' late composure in the batter's box allowed them to score six of their seven runs.

"Our guys have battled and shown great patience, and we've hit the ball really well all year," PV coach Justin Smith said. "This loss puts us at 9-3 so we're used to winning games, and we're not afraid of the moment. Our guys showed that tonight."

Jefferson approached the plate with similar patience in the bottom half of the inning. Two errors at first gave the Falcons runners on second and third with no outs. Two walks and back-to-back doubles secured the five-run game-winning rally.

Earlier in the week, the teams decided to schedule a game against each other. Both teams took the game to use a variety of pitchers in preparation for next week's conference games.

The Falcons utilized five pitchers with their ace Cantini getting the start. He struck out six and walked one in 2.2 innings. Kirkland Lambert was the only Jefferson pitcher to finish without a walk. He struck out four and didn't allow a hit in 2.0 innings.

PV employed three different pitchers with Verba being the most successful. He struck out six and walked four, allowing a hit and an unearned run in 2.0 innings.

"We were both working a lot of pitchers with conference games next week so you didn't really see the best of both teams [today]," Barber said. "We might meet up later in the year and get one like that. We'd love to see them in tournament time too."

Both teams are scheduled to play Monday.

PV is at Matthews at 4:30 p.m, while Jefferson plays at Niles at 5 p.m.