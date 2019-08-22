Dettori in tears as Enable racks up 10th Group One victory

London (AFP) - Frankie Dettori was in floods of tears after he guided equine superstar Enable to her 10th Group One victory in the Yorkshire Oaks on Thursday.

It was the ideal tune-up for the five-year-old mare as she attempts to become the first horse to win Europe's most prestigious race, the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, for a third time at Longchamp on October 6.

Dettori, who eased Enable away to win from her main rival, Magical, in the four-horse race, paraded her up the finishing straight and back down again to the acclaim of the crowd.

Her appearance at York is widely expected to be her last on an English racetrack, although Teddy Grimthorpe, racing manager to her owner Prince Khalid Abdullah, said before the race that those plans could change.

Dettori, though, was taking no chances on that score.

"It is her last race in England so I wanted them to have a final look at her," said Dettori.

"She is amazing, amazing, so good," added the Italian, wiping away tears.

Enable's trainer John Gosden kept control of his emotions.

"That was a gorgeous performance," he purred. "She cruised round and then turned it on.

"She has done it nobly and I am glad I brought her here."

Gosden, who handed Dettori a lifeline when his career was in the doldrums after he received a six-month ban for taking cocaine in 2012, did however caution against punters betting their shirts on Enable achieving the historic treble.

"If she is back to how she was as a three-year-old when she won the Arc she will be mighty tough to beat," said Gosden.

"If she runs like she did last year then it is less certain. Don't forget she has to give weight to the three-year-olds and the likes of Japan (who won the Juddmonte International on Wednesday) and the French Derby winner (Sottsass) are top class."

Gosden said whatever happened in Paris in October, Enable belonged in the pantheon of great racehorses.

"She is a great filly with a great constitution," he said.

"I have seen world-class race mares in my time and she is one of them."