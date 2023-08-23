Dettori and Mostahdaf derail Paddington in York showpiece

Jim Crowley, pictured winning at Royal Ascot on Mostahdaf, was suspended for the International Stakes (JUSTIN TALLIS)

Frankie Dettori upstaged Aidan O'Brien's equine star Paddington to claim a record sixth International Stakes at York on Wednesday.

The Italian is enjoying a scintillating final season before retirement, and made sure his farewell to the Ebor Festival's showpiece was a memorable one on Mostahdaf.

Paddington was long odds-on to win his fifth straight Group One for master Irish trainer O'Brien.

And brave as he fought, he was undone by a superb ride from the 52-year-old Dettori who led from pillar to post.

Paddington, under Ryan Moore, was never able to get on terms, and at the line lost out for second place to Nashwa.

Dettori was teaming up with the John and Thady Gosden-trained winner for the first time, acting as super-sub for the suspended Jim Crowley.

"I'm very sorry for Jim, he helped me out a lot with the characteristics of the horse," said Dettori.

Paddington, who turned up at York after reeling off wins in the Irish 2,000 Guineas, St James's Palace Stakes, Eclipse and Sussex Stakes, was defeated by a length and a quarter.

For Dettori it was the perfect way to sign off from a race he has now won half a dozen times -- the first of those back in 1996 -- one more than the legendary Lester Piggott.

"To be the first man to win six Internationals, I'm very proud, and to beat the great Lester Piggott. It's my last year and to finish on a high like this is amazing," he reflected.

"I spoke to John (Gosden) at length and studied his (Mostahdaf's) replays and I thought there's only one way to beat Paddington and that's by making it a proper gallop, so I did.

"Full credit to the horse, he was superb today."

