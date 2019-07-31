Dettori and Gosden Too Darn Hot for rivals in Sussex Stakes

London (AFP) - Legendary jockey Frankie Dettori and trainer John Gosden's extraordinary run continued on Wednesday as Too Darn Hot's victory in The Sussex Stakes at Goodwood gave them their ninth Group One success in the past two months.

The winner -- owned by renowned composer Andrew Lloyd-Webber who was not present as he is attending a music festival abroad -- eased home from major rival Circus Maximus.

For 48-year-old Dettori -- who has teamed up with Gosden to land three major races in the past five days with Enable and Stradivarius winning the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes and Goodwood Cup respectively -- it is his 11th Group One triumph of the campaign and puts him firmly on course to beat his personal record haul of 16 achieved in 2001.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Too Darn Hot has also bounced back after a disappointing start to the season with successive Group One victories -- the Sussex seeing him gain revenge over Circus Maximus who had put him in his place in the St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot in June.

"He is a wonderful horse, who deserves this. We all, knew he had it in him to win a race as prestigious as this," said Dettori.

Dettori, though, reserved the warmest words for Gosden, who handed the Italian a lifeline when his career was in the doldrums after he received a six month ban for doping at the end of 2012.

"I am so lucky I work for him," said Dettori.

"They are amazing horses which are trained by a fantastic genius of a trainer.

"I have not enough superlatives for him."