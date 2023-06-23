Dettori Earns Milestone Royal Ascot Win Aboard Porta Fortuna for U.S.-Based Owners

It might be Frankie Dettori's farewell tour but he is producing some of his finest work and an 80th Royal Ascot winner came his way when Porta Fortuna obliged in the Group 3 Albany Stakes.

The filly provided trainer Donnacha O'Brien with a memorable first winner at the meeting, but it was hard not to escape Frankie fever as he entered the winner's enclosure bellowing: "Eighty! Eighty!"

