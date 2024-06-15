Detry still in contention at U.S. Open

Jun. 14—PINEHURST, N.C. — Thomas Detry's high level of play in major championships this year continued Friday. The former Illinois star shot a 3-under 69 at Pinehurst No. 2 and sits tied for second at the U.S. Open less than a month after his top five finish at the PGA Championship.

Detry is in a three-way tie for second with 2020 U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau and round one leader Patrick Cantlay. The trio is just one stroke behind day two leader Ludvig Åberg. Detry had three birdies on the front nine and three more on the back in Friday's second round, with three bogeys the only blemishes on the former Illini's scorecard.

Detry again played Friday's round with fellow former Illinois standout Brian Campbell and current Illini senior Jackson Buchanan. Both Campbell and Buchanan shot even-par 70 for the second round. Campbell held steady at 3-over for the tournament and is comfortably inside the cut line. Buchanan's second round was a six-shot improvement from Thursday, but he sits one stroke outside the cut line at 6-over.