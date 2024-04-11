Detroit's new sign ahead of NFL Draft: Some love it, many making fun of it

DETROIT (FOX 2) - As contractors installed the new D-E-T-R-O-I-T sign along eastbound I-94 this week, ahead of the highly anticipated NFL Draft, many had a lot to say.

"I love the sign, and I love Detroit, and I love everything about Detroit," said Rick Culhane, a resident of St. Clair Shores.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, Detroiters and those across the region got their first up-close look at the new Hollywood-style Detroit after months of hype.

"It’s a great move for Detroit… with everything coming in with the NFL Draft," said Shawn Bundy of Detroit.

While some were impressed, others – not so much.

"The font could have been (better), especially the D. We could have put emphasis with the old English D – that’s what we are known for, that's what the culture really is," said Jessica Daniels, a Detroiter who disapproves of the sign.

"And maybe (the sign should have been) the color blue since that represents our three teams. We have blue everywhere. So yeah, blue signs with the old English D – we would all be proud."

The Detroit sign's installation began on April 9, 2024.

Want more NFL Draft news? Tap here to read more stories

Detroit Rapper GMAC Cash even dropped a new song, putting the sign on blast.

"One thing I'mma do, I'mma state the facts. This ain't the sign that we ordered, you can take it back," GMAC Cash rapped in his song, "Detroit Sign."

Social media also had something to say.

One person on Facebook preferred the font logo for the City of Southfield over the Detroit sign.

Another referenced a face of displeasure made by Thomas the Tank Engine.

Meanwhile, an X account called Sweet Home Michigan created a poll, asking which is more embarrassing – the golden ring representing Sterling Heights, or Detroit spelled out on I-94.

Which city has the most embarrassing sign?



A:) Sterling Heights Golden Ring

B:) City of Detroit



Comment below! pic.twitter.com/NKB09oGCan — Sweet Home Michigan (@sweethomemich) April 10, 2024

Either way, the sign is a new Motor City icon that is here to stay.

"I love it," said Eva Torres, Detroit's District 6 manager. "We love it."