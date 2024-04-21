As Detroit's NFL draft party takes place, historic churches will make their own 'impact'

Around noon on Thursday, just as Detroit’s NFL draft party festivities are scheduled to kick off downtown, a small group of men and women will gather — both in person and virtually — at 17101 W. Seven Mile Road, the address of Historic First Baptist Institutional Church.

And just as the players selected during the three days of the draft, April 25-27, will be asked by their new teams to master a playbook, the church members that will be participating in the Thursday Bible study class believe their commitment to thoroughly learning the Good Book provides a pathway to surviving and winning in the game of life.

“The Bible is your study guide for life. And regardless of what comes at you, there is something in the Bible that speaks to it,” said Gena Williams McClanahan, who spoke from First Baptist Institutional Church Tuesday evening before she taught a “survey of the Old Testament” to eight church members via Zoom. “This neighborhood in northwest Detroit has been hard hit by COVID-19; we’ve had economic difficulties, and other issues; so we try to bring light into the community and uplift everybody. You can’t uplift one person and leave three behind — everyone should be uplifted. So, it’s not just downtown Detroit that needs to be uplifted, it’s the whole of Detroit that needs to be uplifted.

“The draft is only here for three days and then they’re gone — we’re here always.”

Gena Williams McClanahan, minister of Christian education at the 108-year-old, Historic First Baptist Institutional Church in Detroit, leads the survey of the Old Testament Bible study class on Tuesday, April 16, 2024.

Standing near Williams McClanahan was William Burke, director of the Ministry of Christian Education at First Baptist Institutional Church. Burke describes himself as a “big sports fan.” And if a player from the big university in East Lansing gets selected during the three days of the draft, Burke may let out a “Go Green!” cheer because he enjoys expressing his school pride as a graduate of Michigan State University. Burke understands perhaps as well as anyone how churches in Detroit — a city with more churches per square mile than most cities in the country — have successfully shared Sundays with the NFL for many decades, and he said he believes that should not be any different during the three days of the draft.

“One of the first things that people coming into our city will see are a whole bunch of churches on different corners, and for me that’s a good thing,” said Burke, a proud product of Detroit public schools — Alger Elementary, Hutchins Junior High and Cass Technical High School (Class of 1966) — who grew up on the North End after moving to Detroit with his family from Stotesbury, West Virginia, when he was in the fifth grade. “It means that throughout Detroit’s history, there has been a search going on that goes all the way back to Ste. Anne Church (de Detroit, the second oldest continuously operating parish in the United States). Then there are churches like Second Baptist Church, down in Greektown, which was a part of the Underground Railroad. We also have many centennial churches — like this one — that are more than 100 years old. And consistently we have seen how churches have changed lives.

“ ... That tradition does not take a break, even during the draft. So our work must not stop, including Bible study on Thursdays, because it’s all about helping people to be fully equipped for life when they step outside of these doors. But as we also look at the great landscape being created downtown and think about all of the tourists that are coming in, it’s important for us to ask how does that impact not only how we evangelize, but more importantly, how do we do what God asks us to do, and that is to serve.”

And service is what Edna Walker will be all about on Thursday.

Gena Williams McClanahan, the minister of Christian education, and Bill Burke, director of Christian education, lead the survey of the Old Testament Bible study class on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, at the 108-year-old, Historic First Baptist Institutional Church in Detroit.

Walker is a member of Historic Ebenezer A.M.E. Church, at 5151 W. Chicago, in Detroit’s equally historic Nardin Park neighborhood. By the time the draft party festivities get underway downtown, Walker expects to be about two hours into a community-service activity that she takes very seriously.

“The draft is important because there are people in Detroit that will be helped by it, and I wish I could take some people down from our church to see everything that will be happening, but what we do as a church to support people in our community on a regular basis is extremely important as well” said Walker, whose church in conjunction with the nonprofit Ebenezer Community and Cultural Center (ECCC), will be presenting its Family & Community Outreach on the first day of the draft as it does every Thursday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. “The church represents the people and the community, and when our people had nowhere else to go, the church was there.

“Our reason for existing is to serve our fellow man.”

On Thursday, Ebenezer’s 153-year commitment to serving fellow Detroiters will consist of providing free, gently-used clothing, including items for women and men that are appropriate for job interviews; canned goods from the church’s pantry and a few refrigerated foods; and access to a social worker, who is able to identify additional resources for people that come to the church for help.

“Providing food is something that we have been doing for just the past two or three years, and we didn’t do it with the idea of trying to replace any existing agencies, but the need for food among our vulnerable populations has increased,” explained Walker, whose pride could be heard in her voice earlier when she described a “Souper Bowl” fundraiser conducted by young members of her church this past February on Super Bowl Sunday, which raised about $400 for Ebenezer’s food pantry. “From what we have seen, that need for food is increasing. And when the draft is over, there will still be many people in need. So, we’re also happy to accept clothing and food donations on any Thursday, as well as financial donations that are applied to our emergency assistance fund.”

In some instances, when the social worker at Ebenezer’s Family & Community Outreach event identifies additional community resources for people, that resource could be another church with deep roots in Detroit, such as St. John’s Presbyterian Church, 1961 E. Lafayette, whose history includes being "the first African-American Presbyterian congregation in Michigan." This past Thursday morning, Frances Lewis, a member of the church for 70 years, was delighted to report that St. John's Presbyterian Church will be presenting a community health fair during the second day of the NFL draft, on Friday, two days before the church's 105th anniversary, which will be celebrated during and after Sunday services on April 28.

However, the Rev. Robyn Diane Moore, the first female pastor of the 106-year-old Historic First Baptist Institutional Church, says there are times when the simple act of a church being open to the community during a weekday, even when no special church program is going on, is enough to change a person’s life for the better.

The Rev. Dr. Robyn Moore, 60, of Oak Park, and Bill Burke, director of Christian education, attend the Old Testament Survey bible study at the 108-year-old Historic First Baptist Institutional Church in Detroit on Tuesday, April 16, 2024. Churches around Detroit will continue to serve members and the Detroit community in a variety of ways, even during the days and hours that the NFL draft will be taking place.

From Moore's church office last Tuesday evening — after describing a special sermon with an NFL draft tie-in titled “Games People Play” that she plans to deliver Sunday during her morning service in front of members who have been encouraged to wear clothing representing their favorite NFL teams; and before describing her plan to visit “every single church” on 7 Mile between Southfield Road and Hubbell during the spring months to extend an invitation to a “Meet and Greet” where future collaboration can be discussed — Moore told a story about someone who felt comfortable enough to stop by her church on a recent Thursday after being away for a considerable amount of time.

“A young man, 15 years old, who used to come to our church many years ago with his family, came to visit us, and he said: ‘I remember this church inspiring and uplifting me even as a little boy,’" explained Moore, whose community outreach programs through her church include food distribution every first and third Wednesday through a partnership with Forgotten Harvest; fitness and computer classes for senior citizens; workshops for Veterans; and a partnership with Bow Elementary-Middle School where church members serve as “hands-on resources” for students. “After I spoke to the young man for a while he said: ‘I really like what you’re saying. I really like how you’re motivating me. I really like how you’re encouraging me — maybe I’ll come to your church service one day.'”

As Moore tells it, that “one day” came three days later when the young man, who lives a bit outside of the church’s immediate neighborhood, nonetheless arrived at Moore’s church on foot for the Sunday morning service. But Moore says the real magic occurred following the service when the young man approached her and revealed that he was extremely nervous about an interview he had in two days for a job he desperately needed at a Chick-fil-A restaurant in Allen Park.

“I brought him here in my office and we prayed about it; he went in for the interview; and got a call the next day saying he had got the job," said Moore, who also shared that her new friend plans to make the trek from Detroit to Allen Park for work via a motorized scooter — the same scooter he rode for his job interview. “Even though I wasn’t responsible for him getting the job, it shows the impact of encouragement.”

And Moore says it is the type of “impact” that makes the work that churches like hers across Detroit perform on a regular basis — work as important in its own way as the festivities that will take place downtown connected to the NFL draft.

“You really can’t say just how much the draft will impact everyday Detroiters, but impact to me is when I have taken you from one space and moved you to a different space in a most positive manner,” Moore said. “That may be baby steps. It might not be a huge-huge milestone. But if I can meet you exactly where you are and help you to elevate yourself, whether it’s through boosting your self-esteem and self-confidence; whether it’s through providing resources; whether it’s through conversation, prayer or Bible study; the impact is that you grow and are moved to a better space mentally, physically and spiritually.

“That is what the church provides every day of the week."

