Detroit vs Minnesota prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, October 10

Detroit vs Minnesota How To Watch

Date: Sunday, October 10

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: US Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Detroit (0-4), Minnesota (1-3)

Detroit vs Minnesota Game Preview

Why Detroit Will Win

The offense works.

The team might be 0-4, and it hasn’t had a lick of luck, and the defense is certainly nothing special, but Jared Goff and the passing game are able to push teams, and there’s actually a running game when there’s a commitment to it.

Minnesota somehow played some defense in the 14-7 loss to Cleveland, but that’s an outlier. The pass defense isn’t very good – Baker Mayfield was lousy – and Goff should be able to fire away at will after dealing with the Bears, Ravens, Packers and 49ers.

Assume 300 yards through the air, and …

Why Minnesota Will Win

The Viking offense will start to work better.

Cleveland is playing some strong D, the Vikings couldn’t get their drives going with just 255 yards, but they’re going to blow past 400 yards of total offense with ease.

Detroit is getting blasted against the run. It’s not getting totally gouged, and there’s a little bit of a pass rush to worry about, but there will be balance from an offense with so many weapons.

What’s Going To Happen

Both teams are going to open it up.

Goff – coming off the horrendous day against Chicago – will get going right away. Minnesota will get its running game going right away. The two will keep on going through the middle of the second half, and then it’ll be that Viking ground attack that’s going to take over.

Minnesota finally gets a win after losing three tight battles.

Detroit vs Minnesota Prediction, Line

Minnesota 27, Detroit 20

Line: Minnesota -10, o/u: 49.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2.5

