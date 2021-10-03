Detroit vs Chicago Prediction, Game Preview

Pete Fiutak
·3 min read
Detroit vs Chicago prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, October 3

Detroit vs Chicago How To Watch

Date: Sunday, October 3
Game Time: 1:00 ET
Venue: Soldier Field, Chicago, IL
How To Watch: FOX
Record: Detroit (0-3), Chicago (1-2)
Detroit vs Chicago Game Preview

Why Detroit Will Win

Detroit might have a whole slew of problems, but the first two losses were to San Francisco and Green Bay teams, and the third was to Baltimore on one of the greatest field goals – helped by a missed delay of game call – in the history of the NFL.

The passing game is rolling. Jared Goff has ben more than fine, the running game isn’t that awful, and now the O gets a Chicago team that has a D, but might not have a completed forward pass.

Bear head coach Matt Nagy was being cagey on his starting quarterback, but wasn’t like he was trying to decide between Montana and Young. It’s going to be Justin Fields, but he’s coming off a not-his-fault horrific performance, so …

Why Chicago Will Win

The defense has to take over.

The Bears were able to overcome a banged up Andy Dalton and a limited Justin Fields to beat Cincinnati two weeks ago on four takeaways.

The defense had a few business decisions late, but it wasn’t totally awful against Cleveland last week considering the offense was busy coming up with exactly one passing yard.

Turnovers haven’t been a massive problem for Detroit so far, but the Bear D has a way of screwing teams up. The linebacking corps should hold the Lion ground game to next-to-nothing, and the pass rush should pressure Goff enough to be a problem.

What’s Going To Happen

Is this an NFL-team-fixes-the-glitch game?

These are professionals. Chicago didn’t play like it wanted to be there in the opener against the Rams, and it roared back with a great game – at leas defensively – against Cincinnati. And then there was whatever that was against Cleveland.

The D can only carry the Bears so far. Detroit is dealing with a team its own size, and it’s not going to screw up enough for Chicago to overcome yet another bad performance by its passing game.

But it’s the NFL. After getting ripped to shreds all week, the Bears – especially the coaching staff – will find a way to get this done. It won’t be anything pretty.

Detroit vs Chicago Prediction, Line

Chicago 20, Detroit 16
Line: Chicago -3, o/u: 42
ATS Confidence out of 5: 1

Must See Rating: 2

5: College football overtime format
1: NFL overtime format

