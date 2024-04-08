Detroit visits Philadelphia after Maxey's 52-point game

Detroit Pistons (13-65, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (44-35, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: 76ers -14; over/under is 219

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia hosts the Detroit Pistons after Tyrese Maxey scored 52 points in the Philadelphia 76ers' 133-126 overtime win against the San Antonio Spurs.

The 76ers have gone 28-21 against Eastern Conference teams. Philadelphia averages 114.5 points and has outscored opponents by 2.5 points per game.

The Pistons are 10-39 in Eastern Conference play. Detroit ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Jalen Duren averaging 3.2.

The 76ers' 12.0 made 3-pointers per game this season are only 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 12.1 per game the Pistons give up. The Pistons are shooting 46.4% from the field, 0.6% lower than the 47.0% the 76ers' opponents have shot this season.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The 76ers won the last meeting 124-92 on Dec. 16, with Joel Embiid scoring 35 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Buddy Hield is averaging 12 points for the 76ers. Maxey is averaging 21.8 points over the last 10 games.

Ausar Thompson is scoring 8.8 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the Pistons. Jaden Ivey is averaging 14.4 points and 3.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 6-4, averaging 113.4 points, 42.8 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 8.3 steals and 7.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.3 points per game.

Pistons: 1-9, averaging 100.6 points, 40.3 rebounds, 21.7 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.4 points.

INJURIES: 76ers: Kyle Lowry: out (rest), Robert Covington: out (knee), Joel Embiid: out (knee), De'Anthony Melton: out (back), Mo Bamba: out (illness), Tobias Harris: out (knee).

Pistons: Cade Cunningham: out (knee), Stanley Umude: out for season (ankle), Ausar Thompson: out for season (illness), Isaiah Stewart: out for season (hamstring), Simone Fontecchio: out (toe), Quentin Grimes: out for season (knee), Evan Fournier: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.