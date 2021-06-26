Detroit Tigers' Zack Short makes statement in 3-1 win in Game 1 vs. Houston Astros

The Detroit Tigers know they need a shortstop, but the long-term answer might not arrive until this offseason or, at the earliest, the trade deadline in July. The combination of Niko Goodrum, Willi Castro and Harold Castro hasn't worked.

As a result of those struggling, the Tigers have a combined minus-15 Defensive Runs Saved — how many runs a player has, or hasn't, saved on defense — at shortstop in 2021. That's the worst mark in the majors.

In Saturday's 3-1 win in Game 1 of the doubleheader, Zack Short presented a demonstration of what it's like to have a reliable defensive shortstop, as the Tigers improved to 33-43 with the victory over the Houston Astros at Comerica Park.

Short was called up from Triple-A Toledo as the 27th man for the doubleheader and is competing for a longer stay. (Friday's contest was postponed because of heavy rainfall in Detroit.)

VERLANDER TALKS: Inside Justin Verlander's 2011 MVP season & his thoughts on a reunion with Tigers

STOCK WATCH: Jonathan Schoop among best in baseball as trade deadline nears

Detroit Tigers shortstop Zack Short, right, receives congratulations from second baseman Isaac Paredes after hitting a two-run home run in the fifth inning against the Houston Astros at Comerica Park, Saturday, June 26, 2021.

In the second inning, Short took a single away from Robel Garcia. The Tigers were in the shift, and Garcia smacked a ground ball — traveling with a 104 mph exit velocity — between first and second base.

Short wasn't afraid to get his uniform dirty.

The 26-year-old, acquired at last year's trade deadline from the Chicago Cubs, showed his defensive instincts with a diving pick. He fired to first baseman Jonathan Schoop to retire Garcia for the second out in the second inning.

Mize on the mound

Short's defensive gem helped Casey Mize get through the second without stress. In the first, however, Mize worked out of a jam on his own. Back-to-back singles from Jose Altuve and Michael Brantley put runners on the corners with no outs.

Mize responded with back-to-back strikeouts and a nifty defensive play. He struck out Yuli Gurriel looking with a fastball and got Yordan Alvarez to whiff at another fastball. Then, Mize backhanded a soft comeback from Carlos Correa to end the inning unscathed.

Story continues

He commanded his fastball well, especially early in the game.

He completed six innings, allowing one run on six hits and two walks. He struck out five batters and threw 66 of 101 pitches for strikes. The 24-year-old rookie lowered his ERA to 3.46 across 15 starts this season.

NOTEBOOK: Tigers hope to complete doubleheader 'uninterrupted' despite weather concerns

TAUNTING CORREA: How AJ Hinch felt about Tigers fans booing Carlos Correa at Comerica Park

The Astros scored their lone run against Mize in the third inning, as Correa singled to left field. Mize sent Altuve and Brantley back to the dugout with four pitches but ran into trouble, allowing a single to Gurriel and walking Alvarez.

Correa won a seven-pitch battle with Mize to tie the game at one run each. (The Tigers scored their first run on a sacrifice fly from Isaac Paredes in the second inning.) After a mound visit from pitching coach Chris Fetter, Mize got Kyle Tucker to ground into an inning-ending force out.

Mize needed 24 pitches in the first inning and 22 pitches in the third — with a 13-pitch second frame between — but settled down the rest of the way. He used six pitches in the fourth, 13 in the fifth and 23 in the sixth. He ended his outing by striking out Chas McCormick looking at a splitter, a pitch that delivered Mize four swings and misses and four called strikes.

Short's day gets better

Facing Astros starter Framber Valdez, who entered Saturday with a 1.67 ERA in five starts, Short placed a third-pitch changeup into the right-field seats for his first MLB home run. More importantly, the Tigers took a 3-1 lead in the fifth inning.

The ball traveled 367 feet, with a 97.2 mph exit velocity.

STRUGGLING STARTER: Tigers aren't getting what they expected from Jose Urena

Congrats to @zshort_20 on his first Major League home run! pic.twitter.com/6aZ6v34exw — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) June 26, 2021

The home run came two innings after Short pummeled Valdez's fastball for a double to center field. This time, the ball traveled 398 feet, with a 103.4 mph exit velocity. He tried advancing to third base on a one-out grounder to shortstop but was easily thrown out.

Short's lone mistake Saturday came on the bases, but he put his top tools — sneaky power, plate discipline and above-average defense — on display in his day-long return to the big leagues. He finished 2-for-2 with two RBIs.

Cisnero completes win

As Mize completed the sixth inning at 101 pitches, Tigers manager AJ Hinch turned to Jose Cisnero for the seventh and final frame in Game 1 of the doubleheader. He went three up, three down to secure the win.

Jason Castro popped out to Short in a 3-2 count for the first out. After taking eight pitches to beat Castro, Cisnero went through 10 pitches and struck out Altuve looking with a slider. Brantley struck out swinging at a fastball for the final out.

Evan Petzold is a sports reporter at the Detroit Free Press. Contact him at epetzold@freepress.com or follow him on Twitter @EvanPetzold. Read more on the Detroit Tigers and sign up for our Tigers newsletter.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Tigers' Zack Short makes statement in Game 1 win