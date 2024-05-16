Detroit Tigers won't bench shortstop Javier Báez. A.J. Hinch: 'He's going to play, a lot'

The Detroit Tigers won't bench Javier Báez.

"He's going to play, a lot," manager A.J. Hinch said.

Báez, a two-time All-Star in his prime, is hitting .167 with one home run, five walks and 27 strikeouts across 37 games in the 2024 season. The 31-year-old, worth minus-1 defensive runs saved at shortstop, has been — and continues to be — the worst player in baseball as a result of his struggles on offense.

"We've got to try to find a way to get more out of him," Hinch said before Monday's game, the Tigers' 40th of 42 games. "Defensively, he's doing great still, will have an occasional misstep here or there. Offensively, no at-bats is not going to be the answer. He's got to keep getting his rhythm and timing and hopefully getting in a position to produce offensively. That's the goal."

Tigers shortstop Javier Baez throws out Marlins catcher Nick Fortes at first base during the third inning of the Tigers' 1-0 loss in 10 innings on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, at Comerica Park.

His on-base-plus-slugging percentage has dropped in each of his three seasons with the Tigers, from .671 in 2022 to .593 in 2023 to .422 in 2024. The former World Series champion signed a six-year, $140 million contract in December 2021, with the final $73 million in 2025, 2026 and 2027.

Báez, an 11-year MLB veteran, had 31 extra-base hits in 136 games last season, but he has just five extra-base hits — four doubles and one home run — in 37 games this season, putting him on pace for 18 extra-base hits in 136 games.

He keeps getting worse on offense.

"He doesn't have to carry this team, as we've said over and over again," Hinch said, "but like all players, we need to find a way to push for more contributions."

The return of third baseman Gio Urshela from the injured list could take away from some of Báez's starts at shortstop, considering fellow third baseman Zach McKinstry — the only other shortstop on the active roster — will move around the field more often, but that doesn't mean the Tigers will bench Báez for McKinstry, who is hitting a mere .213 with two extra-base hits in 29 games.

It also doesn't mean Báez will move into a platoon role against left-handed pitchers.

Not yet, at least.

Triple-A Toledo shortstops Ryan Kreidler (right index finger fracture) and Eddys Leonard (left oblique strain) are expected to return from the injured list at some point in June. Kreidler has MLB experience and is closer than Leonard, who chases too many pitches, to getting called up to the Tigers, at least this season.

Báez has an 18 wRC+ this season, meaning he is 82% worse than the average hitter. His 18 wRC+ ranks 166th among 166 qualified players, trailing Andrew Benintendi's 45 wRC+ in 165th place. (First baseman Spencer Torkelson ranks 142nd with an 80 wRC+; outfielder Riley Greene ranks 34th with a 136 wRC+.)

Surprisingly, Báez hasn't been the worst MLB hitter over the last three years.

His 69 wRC+ from 2022-24 ranks 147th among 148 qualified players, ahead of Myles Straws' 68 wRC+. Báez owns a .223 batting average with a .611 OPS in 317 games since signing his long-term contract with the Tigers.

"He's doing the work and obviously has a ton of attention on him because I get asked about him all the time," Hinch said, "even when seemingly he's contributed. I get it. I know it's a point of emphasis in the organization to try to get more out of him, and it's a point of emphasis for him too."

