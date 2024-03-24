Detroit Tigers vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Time, radio for spring training game

When: 1:05 p.m. Sunday.

Where: Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Fla.

TV: None.

Radio: WXYT-FM (1270 AM in Detroit; Tigers radio affiliates).

Probable pitchers: Tigers RHP Jack Flaherty (1-0, 3.29 ERA in spring training) vs. Rays Zack Littell (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

• Box score

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Jack Flaherty (45) walks off the field after pitching against the Philadelphia Phillies in the fourth inning at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Florida, on Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

LAST GAME: Spencer Torkelson mashes, Detroit Tigers bullpen competition heats up in win over Yankees

Game notes: The Tigers just keep winning. Splitting the squad up for two games in one day? Doesn't matter. The Tigers are getting wins. Since March 9, the Tigers have played 16 games. They've lost just one time.

Now here's the unfortunate part for Tigers fans: these games don't count. But hey, it's better than losing, right? But there's more good news for Tigers fans. There are just two exhibition games left before we see some baseball games where the results matter.

Free agent addition Jack Flaherty will be on the mound for the Tigers, getting his final tune-up start before the regular season. Flaherty has looked good while pitching this spring with just one sub-par outing in five appearances. In the last two outings, Flaherty has thrown nine combined innings and has given up just five hits and no runs or walks.

Flaherty will surely want to keep up all that momentum in his final appearance before his likely Tigers regular season debut against the Chicago White Sox.

The Tigers have just one spring training game, also against the Rays, and that will start at 12:35 p.m.

TIGERS NEWSLETTER: Detroit Tigers Newsletter: Jace Jung's bat looks mighty close to MLB-ready

Live updates

For updates from and around the diamond, check it out on X.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Tigers vs. Tampa Bay Rays spring training: Time, radio, more