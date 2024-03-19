Detroit Tigers vs. Philadelphia Phillies: What time, TV channel is night game on?

Detroit Tigers (15-8) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (8-11), Grapefruit League exhibition

When: 6:05 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium, Lakeland, Florida.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit Extra.

Radio: WXYT-AM (1270) (Tigers radio affiliates).

Probable pitchers: Tigers RHP Jack Flaherty (0-0, 5.19 ERA) vs. Phillies LHP Ranger Suárez (2-0, 0.00).

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Jack Flaherty throws during the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Lakeland, Florida.

Game notes: So, have the Tigers “fixed” free-agent right-hander Jack Flaherty? The organization has gained some cred over the past few seasons for the work done by pitching coach Chris Fetter (and, more recently, assistant pitching coach Robin Lund) to get the best from some veteran arms on short-term deals. The most notable example, of course, was right-hander Michael Lorenzen, who went from a well-traveled swingman to an AL All-Star last season (and then, at the trade deadline, onto the Phillies, for whom he threw a no-hitter — it was a ride).

Enter Flaherty, who’s in the Motor City on a one-year, $14 million deal. Last season, the former first-round pick (No. 34 overall in 2014) posted a 4.99 ERA with 148 strikeouts and 66 walks in 144 1/3 innings with the Cardinals and Orioles. And this spring? Flaherty’s at a 5.19 ERA with 11 strikeouts and four walks in 8 2/3 innings. So he might still have some work to do, though he has limited his hits allowed — five — and been a bit unlucky with home runs. (Oddly enough, both his dingers allowed have come to former first-round catching prospects — the Pirates’ Henry Davis, a No. 1 pick in 2021, and the Yankees’ Austin Wells, a No. 28 pick in 2020. Baseball is weird.)

Still, Flaherty looked like he’d put it all in his most recent start, March 13 against the Phillies, no less. He threw 36 strikes in 57 pitches and allowed just one hit over four innings, with five strikeouts. (The one hit allowed: A single to Philly’s Bryce Harper, also a former No. 1 overall pick. Geez, how many of those guys are there?)

Tonight will be the second of three games between at least some version of the Tigers and some version of the Phillies in seven days. The Tigers prospects topped the Phillies prospects 5-1, in Lakeland on Saturday. Tonight’s game should have a healthy dose of Tigers regulars at home in Lakeland. And then the teams meet again on Friday in Clearwater, when the Tigers’ lineup will likely be light on regulars and the Phillies will have a bunch. And then the two teams don’t see each other again until a three-game series in Detroit in late June. We should have a better idea by then whether Flaherty is really “fixed” or not.

Between their Grapefruit League matchups with the Phils, the Tigers get a couple of day games on Bally Sports, with a visit to Fort Myers to take on the Twins at 1:05 Wednesday and then a visit from the Mets in Lakeland at 1:05 p.m. Thursday. The Phils, meanwhile, have a night game against the Orioles in Bradenton on Wednesday and a visit from the Rays on Thursday afternoon.

