Detroit Tigers game score vs. Los Angeles Angels: Live scoring updates

When: 9:38 p.m. Thursday.

Where: Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California.

TV: YouTube.

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1) in Detroit (Tigers radio affiliates).

Starting pitchers: Tigers RHP Matt Manning (MLB debut) vs. Angels RHP Shohei Ohtani (2-1, 2.85 ERA).

Game notes: Tigers top prospect Matt Manning will pitch his first MLB game Thursday, following fellow heralded youngsters Casey Mize and Tarik Skubal. Detroit swept its series in Kansas City prior to this four-game set in Los Angeles. The Angels will have their ace Shohei Ohtani on the mound following a series loss at the Oakland Athletics. The Japanese star not only has a sub-3 ERA in nine starts, but 18 home runs, 46 RBI and 15 doubles in 52 games as a hitter.

Tigers lineup:

RF Robbie Grossman

DH Jonathan Schoop

3B Jeimer Candelario

1B Miguel Cabrera

SS Harold Castro

C Eric Haase

LF Akil Baddoo

2B Willi Castro

CF Daz Cameron

P Matt Manning

Live updates

