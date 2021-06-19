Detroit Tigers lose to the Angels, 11-3: Game thread recap

In this article:

When: 9:38 p.m. Friday.

Where: Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1) in Detroit (Tigers radio affiliates).

Starting pitchers: Tigers RHP Jose Urena (2-6, 5.16 ERA) vs. Angels RHP Alex Cobb (4-2, 4.98 ERA).

• Box score

Tigers lineup:

LF Robbie Grossman

1B Jonathan Schoop

3B Jeimer Candelario

DH Miguel Cabrera

C Eric Haase

CF Akil Baddoo

SS Niko Goodrum

RF Nomar Mazara

2B Willi Castro

P Jose Urena

